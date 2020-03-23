Maddy Benson and Paige Forsman played together for the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team before joining each other at the College of St. Scholastica.
Benson, a junior, has been the backup goalie to Lexi Thomeczek during her time with the Saints. However, Benson started one game in net on Feb. 6 against Finlandia. Benson allowed two goals and had 17 saves against the winless Lions.
Forsman has been a regular for the Saints since she stepped out onto the ice as a freshman. Now in her senior season, Forsman made it into the starting lineup for 17 games this season. She played in all 29 games for the Saints, and recorded six points in her final season (one goal, five assists).
The team had a good season, making it all the way to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Championship, but lost to the ninth-ranked Adrian Bulldogs.
-- Vinny Harvieux