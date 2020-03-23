Former Litchfield standout Owen Boerema just wrapped up his freshman campaign for the Northwestern (Minnesota) Eagles basketball team. Boerema was a spot starter for the Eagles and averaged 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.
He scored in double figures twice, with his best game coming against Northland, when Boerema tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes. Boerema also came close to his first double-double with a 10-point, eight-rebound, three-assist performance against North Central.
Boerema was also efficient for the Eagles, shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor and went 8-for-17 from 3-point range.
The Eagles enjoyed a good year, going 20-7, including a 15-1 record in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. They lost in the first round of the UMAC Tournament to St. Scholastica after beating them the week prior. Their great year earned the Eagles a spot in the NCCAA National Tournament, where they won their first game against Hannibal-La Grange University, but had the rest of the tournament cancelled due to the coronavirus.
-- Vinny Harvieux