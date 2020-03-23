Chase Liestman began his first year at Augsburg University, one of the top wrestling schools in Division III, having been ranked in the top-three for the whole season.
Liestman wrestled sparingly for the Auggies in his first year, going 5-7 as a freshman. His best placement was a fourth-place finish at the North Central Invitational where he went 3-2 and had two pins. His next best finish was in the first match of the season at the Auggie-Addidas Invitational where Liestman went 2-1 for fifth place.
The Auggies had quite the year, as they won their 18th-straight NCAA Division III regional title.
There are five heavyweights currently on the Augsburg roster with just one of them being a senior, so Liestman will have his work cut out to move up the depth chart.
-- Vinny Harvieux