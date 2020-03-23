After playing for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato for three years, David Raisanen spent two seasons playing for the Minot Minotaurus of the Northern American Hockey League. He recorded 50 points in 60 games (24 goals, 26 assists) his second season after posting just eight points in 34 games his first year.
Having a successful season at the NAHL, Raisanen then signed with the Michigan Tech Huskies of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for his junior season. The 2016 Dassel-Cokato graduate appeared in just two games for the Huskies and totalled three shots on the year.
Michigan Tech finished the year with a 21-15-3 record and swept Northern Michigan in the first round of the WCHA playoffs in two games. But the rest of the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raisanen will have one more year of eligibility.
-- Vinny Harvieux