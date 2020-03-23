During her four-year run with the Finlandia Lions women's hockey team, Kait Ryynanen won a total of six games in her career, including going winless in her final two seasons.
In Ryynanen's senior year, she recorded 11 points on the season (five goals, six assists). Ryynanen had two multi-point games for the Lions, with the first one coming back in November, where Ryynanen recorded a goal and an assist. She also had another two-point game against Concordia Wisconsin where she netted two assists.
Ryynanen went up against former Dragons teammates Maddy Benson and Paige Forsman when the Lions played St. Scholastica in early February. Ryynanen tallied her most shots of the season with five in their first matchup, but didn't record a point. In the second game versus the Saints, with Benson behind the net, Ryynanen didn't record a single shot as the team fell 7-2.
Ryynanen was also a star in the classroom, where she was named to the All-Academic team in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association for the third time in her career.
It was a tough year for the Lions as they went 0-24 on the year. They only had four games where the difference was just one goal.
-- Vinny Harvieux