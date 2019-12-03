Karee Joedeman of Litchfield recently wrapped up a successful season as a member of the University of Northwestern women’s cross country team.
She was among UNW’s top five runners in every race this season and posted her best time at the Blugold Invitational at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she covered the 6-kilometer course in 26 minutes.
Joedeman also earned the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference’s Women’s Cross Country Sportsmanship Award following the conference championships at Superior, Wisconsin.
“Joedeman’s efforts this season have been noticed by all as she consistently performs for the Eagles,” according to a news release from the school.
Joedeman is the daughter of Bryan and Sue Joedeman of Litchfield. A sophomore at UNW, she is majoring in professional writing.