Staying consistent with Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued on March 15, 2020, by Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League has released a statement on participation limitations for spring activities.
- There will be no MSHSL activities and athletics. This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.
- The previous MSHSL directive prohibiting scrimmages, contests and competitions with other MSHSL programs for Spring activities and athletics will continue until April 6, 2020
"We are all working under the same MSHSL restrictions," Litchfield activities director Justin Brown said in a statement. "There are a lot of unknowns as we move forward but are optimistic that we will have a spring season."
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.
-- Vinny Harvieux