Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;0;0-0;4-2
Holy Family;0;0-0;5-2
Waconia;0;0-0;3-4
Hutchinson;0;0-0;5-1
Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;5-1
Orono;0;0-0;4-3
New Prague;0;0-0;1-4
Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;1-6
Nov. 30 results
New Prague 2, St. Francis 1
Nov. 29 results
Prior Lake 4, New Prague 3
Mound Westonka 3, Fergus Falls 1
Nov. 23 results
Willmar 4, Hutchinson 3
Holy Family 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1
LDC 1, New Ulm 0
Breck 8, Delano/R 0
Nov. 25 results
New Ulm 6, Waconia 1
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;0;0-1;1-1
Delano;0;0-0;1-2
Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;0-0
Mound Westonka;0;0-0;2-2
New Prague;0;0-0;0-2
Orono;0;0-0;4-0
Waconia;0;0-0;0-1
Hutchinson;0;0-1;3-1
Nov. 30 results
Hutchinson 7, Rochester Lourdes 0
Orono 6, Minneapolis 3
Delano 4, Breck 1
Pine City 4, Mound Westonka 3
Eagan 4, New Prague 2
Lakeville North 4, Holy Family 2
Nov. 29 results
Hutchinson 4, Rochester Mayo 2
Fargo 6, Mound Westonka 0
Nov. 26 results
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 4
Shakopee 2, New Prague 0
Orono 3, Monticello 2
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
Conf;Overall
Annandale;0-0;1-0
Dassel-Cokato;0-0;0-2
Glencoe-SL;0-0;0-0
Litchfield;0-0;0-1
Mound Westonka;0-0;0-2
New London-S;0-0;1-0
Rockford;0-0;2-0
Watertown-Mayer;0-0;0-1
Nov. 26 results
Morris Area 69, Litchfield 43
Annandale 59, Big Lake 42
Delano 35, Mound Westonka 31
Maple Lake 54, Dassel-Cokato 52
Providence Academy 62, Watertown-M 36
Rockford 57, HLWW 49
New London-Spicer 61, West Central 32
State Rankings
Girls Hockey 1A (Nov. 27): 1. Breck, 2. Warroad, 3. South St. Paul, 4. Mound Westonka, 5. Rochester Lourdes, 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7. Proctor/Hermantown, 8. Mahtomedia, 9. Chisago Lakes, 10. Hutchinson
Boys Hockey 1A (Nov. 27): 1. St. Cloud Cathedral, 2. Hermantown, 3. Mahtomedi, 4. East Grand Forks, 5. Orono, 6. Warroad, 7. Greenway, 8. Alexandria, 9. Thief River Falls, 10. Tartan
Girls Basketball 2A (Nov. 27): 1. Rochester Lourdes, 2. Proctor, 3. Sauk Centre, 4. Duluth Marshall, 5. New London-Spicer, 6. Lake City, 7. Fergus Falls, 8. Minnehaha Academy, 9. Waseca, 10. Redwood Valley
Boys Basketball 2A (preseason): 1. Waseca, 2. Lake City, 3. Caledonia, 4. Minneapolis North, 5. Esko, 6. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7. Perham, 8. Melrose Area, 9. Jordan, 10. Pine City
Wrestling 2A (Nov. 21): 1. Simley, 2. Kasson-Mantorville, 3. Fairmont/MCW, 4. Marshall, 5. Perham, 6. Detroit Lakes, 7. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, 8. Foley, 9. Scott West, 10. Becker