Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Mound Westonka;0;0-0;4-2

Holy Family;0;0-0;5-2

Waconia;0;0-0;3-4

Hutchinson;0;0-0;5-1

Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;5-1

Orono;0;0-0;4-3

New Prague;0;0-0;1-4

Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;1-6

Nov. 30 results

New Prague 2, St. Francis 1

Nov. 29 results

Prior Lake 4, New Prague 3

Mound Westonka 3, Fergus Falls 1

Nov. 23 results

Willmar 4, Hutchinson 3

Holy Family 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1

LDC 1, New Ulm 0

Breck 8, Delano/R 0

Nov. 25 results

New Ulm 6, Waconia 1

Boys Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;0;0-1;1-1

Delano;0;0-0;1-2

Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;0-0

Mound Westonka;0;0-0;2-2

New Prague;0;0-0;0-2

Orono;0;0-0;4-0

Waconia;0;0-0;0-1

Hutchinson;0;0-1;3-1

Nov. 30 results

Hutchinson 7, Rochester Lourdes 0

Orono 6, Minneapolis 3

Delano 4, Breck 1

Pine City 4, Mound Westonka 3

Eagan 4, New Prague 2

Lakeville North 4, Holy Family 2

Nov. 29 results

Hutchinson 4, Rochester Mayo 2

Fargo 6, Mound Westonka 0

Nov. 26 results

Hutchinson 6, Willmar 4

Shakopee 2, New Prague 0

Orono 3, Monticello 2

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

Conf;Overall

Annandale;0-0;1-0

Dassel-Cokato;0-0;0-2

Glencoe-SL;0-0;0-0

Litchfield;0-0;0-1

Mound Westonka;0-0;0-2

New London-S;0-0;1-0

Rockford;0-0;2-0

Watertown-Mayer;0-0;0-1

Nov. 26 results

Morris Area 69, Litchfield 43

Annandale 59, Big Lake 42

Delano 35, Mound Westonka 31

Maple Lake 54, Dassel-Cokato 52

Providence Academy 62, Watertown-M 36

Rockford 57, HLWW 49

New London-Spicer 61, West Central 32

State Rankings

Girls Hockey 1A (Nov. 27): 1. Breck, 2. Warroad, 3. South St. Paul, 4. Mound Westonka, 5. Rochester Lourdes, 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7. Proctor/Hermantown, 8. Mahtomedia, 9. Chisago Lakes, 10. Hutchinson

Boys Hockey 1A (Nov. 27): 1. St. Cloud Cathedral, 2. Hermantown, 3. Mahtomedi, 4. East Grand Forks, 5. Orono, 6. Warroad, 7. Greenway, 8. Alexandria, 9. Thief River Falls, 10. Tartan

Girls Basketball 2A (Nov. 27): 1. Rochester Lourdes, 2. Proctor, 3. Sauk Centre, 4. Duluth Marshall, 5. New London-Spicer, 6. Lake City, 7. Fergus Falls, 8. Minnehaha Academy, 9. Waseca, 10. Redwood Valley

Boys Basketball 2A (preseason): 1. Waseca, 2. Lake City, 3. Caledonia, 4. Minneapolis North, 5. Esko, 6. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7. Perham, 8. Melrose Area, 9. Jordan, 10. Pine City

Wrestling 2A (Nov. 21): 1. Simley, 2. Kasson-Mantorville, 3. Fairmont/MCW, 4. Marshall, 5. Perham, 6. Detroit Lakes, 7. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, 8. Foley, 9. Scott West, 10. Becker

