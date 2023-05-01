The evolution of the Wright County Conference continues, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for Litchfield High School athletics.
LHS Principal Jason Michels and Activities Director Justin Brown gave the School Board members a foreshadowing of what might be coming for the league Litchfield has been part of since 2002.
Belle Plaine and Norwood Young America school districts have applied for membership in the Wright County Conference, which currently has 12 schools competing in two divisions. Litchfield is positioned in the eight-team West division, which contains the smaller-enrollment schools.
Under one proposal, Belle Plaine would join the East division and Norwood Young America would be in the West. Both would enter as the smallest schools in their respective divisions, though their current enrollment trends are headed in opposite directions. NYA’s enrollment is projected to climb 12.1% from 2021 to 2025, while Belle Plaine’s is projected to fall 7.7%.
The schools were expected to make presentations to the WCC executive committee today, according to Michels, conference schools would make a decision by June. Admission to the conference would not happen until the 2024-2025 school year, however.
Michels, who serves on the conference executive committee, said conference approval of the two schools would be preferable to a Minnesota State High School League-mandated assignment.
“What we need to do is accept them as conference members and if we do, we have the jurisdiction as to what to do with them in the future,” Michels said. “But if … they’re assigned by the high school league — which geographically (and) demographically makes sense, in many ways for Belle Plaine in the East and Central (NYA) in the West — if they’re assigned, then we don’t have as much autonomy over them in the future.”
The WCC saw three schools leave the conference recently, with Orono, Waconia and New Prague joining the Metro West Conference.
“They just outgrew the conference,” Brown said.
That’s created some consternation among conference schools, especially those in the East, or big-school division. And Belle Plaine joining the East might probably is not going to improve the situation, because with a projected enrollment of 431 by 2025, it will be the smallest school in the division — where enrollment ranges from 494 to 796 — by more than 60 students.
The enrollment range in the West division is not as great, with Annandale with its 558 students tops the scale and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with 351 is at the bottom. Central High School, of Norwood Young America, projects an enrollment of 351 for 2025.
“I think most West schools are very, very happy,” Michels said. “It’s the East that’s a little bit more in flux. And we want to try to support the East and not just go on our own, because we have a lot of sports that cross over to the East, and that’s really beneficial for us to have that connection.”
Neither Belle Plaine or Norwood Young America have hockey programs, which is “one reason the East is really not very warm to letting them join the conference,” Brown said. “Because these schools are more like the West.
“They’re really caught in between,” Brown said of Belle Plaine and NYA, “but we also know if we don’t let them into the conference, the state high school league is probably just going to place them in our conference, because there’s really nowhere else for them.”