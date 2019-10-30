Emma Kraft wrapped up her fall sophomore campaign with the Augsburg College women's golf team by taking 39th place out of 53 golfers at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
Kraft led her team at the championship, which was Sept. 28-30 at Pebble Creek Golf Course, with a 54-hole score of 269, shooting a career-best 5-over-par 77 in the final round. The Auggies took ninth place out of 10 teams, and Bethel University won the championship.
In the team's four other events this fall, Kraft led the way with the Auggies' top scores.
She opened the season with a bang at the College of St. Benedict Invitational, setting career-bests for a single-round score (81) and 36-hole score (163). Her 163 also tied for the fourth-best 36-hole score in Auggies women's golf history.