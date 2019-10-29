Litchfield's Ben Ammermann punched his ticket to state Friday during the Section 6A Championship at the Pierz Golf Course.
According to the rules, the top eight individuals who are not part of the first- and second-place teams qualify for state. Ammermann, a senior, finished the race in 17:12.1 and took ninth place overall, but he was the fourth individual to qualify with plenty of time to spare.
Not only will Ammermann be racing at state for the first time, he is the Dragons' first boys state runner since Caleb Kragenbring qualified in 2012. Ammermann can take a shot at Kragenbring's 87th-place time of 17:18.9.
The Class A Boys State Championship race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Ammermann will be lining up in lane 15.
Along with his state-qualifying time, Ammermann helped the Dragons boys team to a third-place finish. Litchfield's other top runners at the meet were Tyler Peterson in 27th place, Devin Steinhaus in 31st place, Gavyn Sundve in 34th place and Andrew Joedemann in 44th place for a team score of 145.
While the top two teams qualify for state, Litchfield was still quite a few points behind the leaders as West Central won with 35 points and Staples-Motley took second with 55.
In the girls race the Dragons finished 10th out of 21 squads and were led by Kimberlyn Case in 36th place. The team's other top scorers were Camryn Iverson in 41st place, Emily Joedeman in 76th, Vail Kaping in 91st and Tynisa Lara in 92nd.
Staples-Motley ran away with the title with a score of 45, and Albany was right behind with 58 points in second place.
Section 6A Championship (Oct. 25)
Boys team standings — 1. West Central 35, 2. Staples-Motley 55, 3. Litchfield 145, 4. Albany 159, 5. Melrose 216, 6. Royalton 245, 7. Benson/KMS 282, 8. Ottertail Central 317, 9. Morris Area/Chokio-A 323, 10. New London-Spicer 349, 11. Holdingford 352, 12. Parkers Prairie 363, 13. Eden Valley-W 365, 14. Pierz 370, 15. Breckenridge/W 376, 16. Sauk Centre 396, 17. Osakis 398, 18. Long Prairie-GE 412, 19. Ashby/B/E 438, 20. Pillager 528, 21. Paynesville 542, 22. Border West 567, 23. St. John's Prep 568, 24. Minnewaska Area 597
Medalist — Emmet Anderson (SM) 15:48.4
Litch results (171 runners) — 9. Ben Ammermann 17:12.1, 27. Tyler Peterson 18:14.8, 31. Devin Steinhaus 18:22.0, 34. Gavyn Sundve 18:26.7, 44. Andrew Joedemann 18:43.2, 85. Mason Woefel 19:41.1, 86. George Tepfer 19:41.6,
Girls team standings — 1. Staples-Motley 45, 2. Albany 58, 3. Eden Valley-W 100, 4. West Central 106, 5. Minnewaska Area 200, 6. Melrose 232, 7. Morris Area 237, 8. Sauk Centre 274, 9. Ottertail Central 292, 10. Litchfield 336, 11. Pierz 337, 12. Breckenridge/W 357, 13. New London-Spicer 361, 14. Pillager 367, 15. Holdingford 373, 16. Benson/KMS 380, 17. Paynesville 393, 18. Long Prairie/GE 406, 19. Royalton 414, 20. Osakis 520, 21. Border West 561
Medalist — Kyanna Burton (SM) 19:02.5
Litch results (148 runners) — 36. Kimberlyn Case 22:11.9, 41. Camryn Iverson 22:20.7, 77. Emily Joedemann 23:32.1, 93. Vail Kaping 24:10.2, 94. Tynisa Lara 24:10.3, 99. Alyssa Krause 24:23.9, 109. Ruby Radunz 24:53.9