The Litchfield boys cross country team took sixth place at the Wright County Conference West Championship Oct. 15 at Collinwood Park, near Cokato.
Ben Ammermann, Litch's top runner, finished in second place to earn all conference selection. Senior Tyler Peterson was the second runner to complete the race for the Dragons and finished 16th, which earned him honorable mention.
It was a tight contest between the fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place teams — Rockford, Litchfield and New London-Spicer, respectively — as only one point separated each one.
Annandale was the conference champion with a comfortable lead of 51 points, and Rockford medalist Nels Trandahl won the race by 19 seconds.
Litchfield girls take last
The Litchfield girls cross country team finished in last place, four points behind seventh-place New London-Spicer.
Eighth-graders Camryn Iverson and Kimberlyn Case were the top two runners for Litchfield, finishing 25th and 33rd, respectively.
Annadale took the top spot to sweep both the boys and girls conference titles, while Mound Westonka freshman Laura Sunnarborg was the WCC West medalist.
Up next for the Dragons is the Section 6A Championship at 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Pierz Golf Course.
WCC West Championship (Oct. 15)
Boys team standings — 1. Annadale 51, 2. Mound Westonka 57, 3. Glencoe-Silver Lake 89, 4. Dasel-Cokato 102, 5. Rockford 130, 6. Litchfield 131, 7. New London-Spicer 132, Watertown-Mayer 226
Medalist — Nels Trandahl (Rockford) 16:46
Litch results — 2. Ben Ammermann 17:05, 16. Tyler Peterson 18:25, 31. Andrew Jodeman 19:07, 40. Devin Steinhaus 19:46, 42. Mason Woelfel 19:51, 45. George Tepfer 20:06, 49. Evan Matheson 20:40
Girls team standings — 1. Annadale 49, 2. Rockford 52, 3. Mound Westonka 55, 4. Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, 5. Dassel-Cokato 147, 6. Watertown-Mayer 164, 7. New London-Spicer 185, 8. Litchfield 189
Medalist — Laura Sunnarborg (Mound-Westonka) 19:41
Litch results — 25. Camryn Iverson 22:33, 33. Kimberlyn Case 23:07, 36. Emily Joedeman 23:24, 47. Vail Kaping 24:37, 48. Tynisa Lara 24:39, 49. Alexa Case 24:46, 50. Ruby Radunz 25:22