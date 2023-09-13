After several seasons of building the program, Litchfield cross country coach Julie Dengerud would really like to see the Dragons reach the next level this season.
A state meet qualifier — whether individual or team — is a real possibility.
“I think for both boys and girls (teams), ultimately, it’d be great to get there,” Dengerud said. “To make it back to state and get that experience for those kids — some of them have never even been to state as a spectator — just to get that experience, get those kids down there and hopefully cheer on a teammate or a team and see what happens, that would be great.”
Litchfield’s girls are led by a veteran core of runner who have been in the program for a number of years, as well as a standout youngster who’s been running at the front of the pack since the middle of last season.
Seniors Kimberlyn Case, Shelby Dengerud, Abby Woelfel and Cameron Iverson have been running cross country since they were seventh-graders and have stepped to the front as leaders of the team. Riley Joyer, the team’s only junior, has also been on the team for several years.
“The core of four seniors do a really, really nice job,” Dengerud said. “That’s been a huge plus for us to have that experience. That sets the tone for those younger kids, which is fantastic, because I’ve got some eighth-graders who are starting to get really hungry to move up to JV and varsity.”
One eighth-graders who already knows the ropes is Elsa Helstrom, who ran much of last season on varsity. Helstrom was the team’s top finisher at the Rocket Run Thursday at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran. She finished 21st overall with a time of 20:55.9.
Following Helstrom was the Litchfield pack. Case finished 43rd, sophomore Abby Thoma 47th and Dengerud 48th. Iverson finished 58th and Woelfel 63rd to round out the team.
“That (running in a pack) is something that we’ve really been working on, and this is their second year and they figured it out,” Dengerud said.
Litchfield finished 10th out of 12 teams in the meet, just eight points behind eighth-placed Dassel-Cokato.
“I was extremely pleased with how everybody did,” Dengerud said. “It’s a challenging course … hills in a certain area, and it’s a two-loop course, so you have to deal with the hills twice. And I thought they all handled it well.
“Most of the teams we ran against were (Class) AA teams,” she added. “They’re bigger teams, faster teams, and our kids hung in really, really well with them.”
It’s a trend she expects to continue throughout the season as young runners push for varsity spots, which in turn will push the more experienced members of the team.
BOYS TEAM YOUNG
Where the girls team has age and experience, Litchfield’s boys team will depend on youth for the most part.
But first the experience. Ethan Knudsen is the only senior on the varsity team. He’s been running since middle school, and he has come out of his shell over the past few seasons, according to Dengerud.
“He has done some really nice things,” she said. “He’s been really fun for us. He’s one of those kids who has just matured over the last two or three years. He would hardly say a word in seventh grade through sophomore year, and once he hit that junior year, then all of a sudden he would start to say things, and that’s been good.”
Beyond Knudsen, the average age drops pretty significantly. Sophomore August Swenson is the team’s No. 1 runner. He earned a 25th place finish at the Rocket Run, posting a time of 17:34.8.
“August has really stepped up,” Dengerud said. “He’s really matured in the last year and he’s taking on that leadership role within that boys team. That’s been really nice to see.”
Following Swenson were freshmen Judah Allen in 51st (18:43.1) and Xander Chvatal in 59th (19:08.9), Knudsen (61st, 19:13.9), sophomores Gideon Boerema (69th, 19:53.3) and Lincoln Dille (72nd, 19:59.5) and junior Anton Cox (76th, 20:10.8).
The season is off to a good start for both boys and girls teams, how it progresses will depend on the individual members, Dengerud said. And it likely won’t have anything to do with running technique or endurance.
“I will tell anybody, running is 95% mental and 5% physical,” Dengerud said. “What your mind tells you you can do, your body’s going to follow. Anybody can put one foot in front of the other and work their way up from walking to running. It’s just whether that mind’s going to allow you to do it. Sometimes that’s the hardest piece.”