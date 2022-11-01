There were no medals or trophies for the Litchfield cross country teams following the Section 6AA meet.
But the Dragons runners had plenty to feel good about as their season ended Thursday at Litchfield Golf Course. Litchfield’s boys and girls teams both finished eighth in their respective races, but should be buoyed by the passel of personal-best times recorded and the indication of a future filled with success.
“It’s been a phenomenal year, a really fun season,” Litchfield coach Julie Dengerud said. “Overall (the section meet) was kind of what we expected. We ran well; we had a ton of p.r.’s (personal records).
Delano won the boys race, getting three runners into the top 10 finishers, with 50 points, and Orono took second with 63. Litchfield wound up with 239.
Delano also won the girls race, placing two individuals in the top 10, and finishing with 75 points. Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished second with 80 points. Litchfield was eighth with 183 points.
Sophomore Ole Rogness, the Dragons boys top runner the past couple of seasons, paced the team again in the Section 6AA meet. His time of 17:14.6 over the 5-kilometer course was good for 21st place, and a personal-best time.
Rogness had been been viewed as a possible state meet qualifier but, Dengerud said, he would have had to run one of the best races of his life to emerge from the talented 6AA field.
Sophomore Salvador Wirth, who finished third in the state meet last season, won with a time of 15:26.1, more than 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Alden Keller of Breck. Keller won the Class AA state title last season, and earlier this season signed a letter of intent to run at Duke next season.
Runners like that dotted the top of the 6AA field, giving one an idea of the challenge that faced Rogness and the rest of the Dragons’ lineup.
Litchfield runners had a bit of a preview of what the Section 6AA meet might be like after they played host to the Litchfield Invitational earlier in October, where many of the section teams and runners competed.
“We knew (Rogness) would be close, but he’d have to run really well,” Dengerud said of her top runner’s chances of state qualification, which required finishing among the top six runners outside of the runners from the two qualifying teams. “It was such a strong field. Looking on the guys’ side, it’s very possible that between Delano and Orono, one of them could go top team in the state meet.”
In the end, Rogness finished about 20 seconds behind the last qualifying spot, Dengerud estimated.
The rest of the Litchfield team included senior Owen Carlson and freshman August Swenson finishing 39th and 40th, respectively, seventh-grader Xander Chvatal taking 55th, Lincoln Dille 60th, junior Ethan Knudsen 64th and freshman Josh Blomberg 73rd.
Dengerud has sees a bright future as she considers that list. Losing Carlson, who has been a solid leader throughout the season, will have an impact on the team, but the good, young talent indicates continued success for the Dragons program.
“It’s really exciting when you look at the depth that we had,” Dengerud said. “Knowing we’re coming back another year … quite a few years more, where we have some really good kids and we only lose a senior or two, that’s exciting.”
Girls' future bright
That optimism holds true for the Litchfield girls team, too.
Two of Litchfield’s top seven in the Section 6AA meet are seniors, but three of those seven are freshman or younger.
Leading the way for the Dragons at the section meet was seventh-grader Elsa Helstrom, who finished 30th with a time of 21:03.7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Vivienne Larson won the meet in 18:53.7
The rest of the Litchfield finishers included junior Kimberlyn Case in 33rd, freshman Kala Ziegler (34th), freshman Abby Thoma (42), junior Shelby Dengerud (44), senior Tynisa Lara (46) and senior Raina Kaping (59).
The Dragons’ performance was another classic example of pack running.
“They’ve figured it out,” Dengerud said. “They know where they need to be, and if they feel good, they’re going to go.”
Every member of the girls team posted a personal-best time, Dengerud said, but one who stood out was Case.
“Kimberlyn had a phenomenal race,” Dengerud said. “Over the last few races, she was struggling that second mile of the race. We were talking about different things (in practice), and then she came around, just after the first mile and she looked fantastic. Right before mile 2, she tweaked her form a little bit, from my view.
“She was crying at the end, because she was so happy,” Dengerud added. “She said, ‘I set a goal, I hit that goal.’ That was fun.”
That kind of reaction, and the abundance of personal-best times, in the final meet of the season, left Dengerud wanting more.
“I would like to have a little more of the season,” she said. “The girls ran really, really well. I couldn’t have asked them to do anything different.
“We lose three seniors (Lara, Kaping and Kayla Kruger), that will hit us a little on the girls varsity side, but we have a lot on the JV side, too,” Dengerud added. “We have a couple middle schoolers, too, who will be eighth-graders that I’m sure will be fighting for those varsity spots.”