Julie Dengerud did not know the last time a Litchfield girls cross country team won a meet.
She figured it had been at least nine years, spanning her entire tenure as head coach of the program.
And then came the Caty Delwiche Invitational Thursday at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.
Powered by a balanced team effort, the Dragons won the 13-team meet with 89 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Sibley East’s 119.
“I knew we did well, but in my head I’m thinking second or third,” Dengerud said, explaining she was near the finish line waiting for completion of the boys race when her daughter Shelby and teammate Tynisa Lara yelled to her that the Dragons girls had won. “I didn’t believe it until I saw the scores for myself. It was super exciting to come away with a win down there.”
While taking first place in a large meet was a rarity, it is something that the program has been building toward for the past several seasons.
Litchfield had finished in the top half of the field in each of its first five meets this season, verifying the potential that Dengerud believed the team had. But the meet at Glencoe carried unknowns, leaving the coach without a feel for how the Dragons might perform. She wasn’t expecting 13 teams, nor did she know where those teams would come from.
But the unknowns didn’t matter. In fact, one of the Dragons’ own unknowns played a role in their win.
Freshman Kala Ziegler led the way for Litchfield, finishing 11th with a time of 21:50.7. Following close behind was seventh-grader Elsa Helstrom in 12th in 21:55.5.
Helstrom had been running with the middle school team prior to last week, but Dengerud figured she was ready to make the step up to junior varsity/varsity. It mean a longer run — middle school distance is 1.5 miles, while the varsity 5-kilometer distance is about 1.1 miles further.
“She was a complete and total surprise to end up where she did,” Dengerud said. “She was phenomenal. She just went out and had an outstanding race.”
Freshman Abby Thoma was next for Litchfield, finishing 20th overall, followed by junior Kimberlyn Case in 21st and senior Tynisa Lara in 25th to round out the scoring.
The close finishes illustrated the kind of team approach Dengerud emphasizes.
“Pack running, we’ve kind of always talked about it each year,” Dengerud said. “The girls are really good about that. It was really kind of fun to see it in this meet.”
Boys finish second
The pack wasn’t quite so tight with the Litchfield boys team, but the Dragons were still successful, taking second in their meet behind a strong St. James team.
“I knew we’d be close on the guys’ side, too,” Dengerud said. “For them to finish second was fantastic. Most of the teams there, we don’t see, so we were kind of going in blind … but we did a really good job of just running our race.”
Sophomore Ole Rogness led the Dragons with an eighth-place finish, covering the 5K course in 18:02.8. Senior Owen Carlson finished 16th in 18:44.9, and freshman August Swenson was 18th in 18:50.9.
That top group was followed by a tight pack of Dragons that included freshman Lincoln Dille in 33rd, seventh-grader Xander Chvatal in 35th and sophomore Josh Blomberg in 38th.
Chvatal was another surprise for Dengerud, as he was running in his first junior varsity/varsity race.
Youth is served
While it seems appropriate to call the strong finishes by Litchfield’s young runners a surprise, it probably shouldn’t be.
In fact, opposing coaches have been on to Dengerud and her Litchfield program for a while, kidding her in past seasons about the wealth of talented middle school and junior varsity runners.
“I’ve gotten it a couple of times this season, too,” Dengerud said. “It’s really fun to hear that, and I make sure to tell the kids that, too — ‘People are seeing you. They’re impressed with what you are doing as a team.’”
Where that leads this season is still uncertain. There’s certainly potential for postseason success on both the girls and boys teams, Dengerud said. But with three regular season meets to go, including the Dassel-Cokato Invitational Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press, there are still many unknowns.
“As a coach, you’re always looking to, yes, I want to do well at the section meet,” Dengerud said. “But as much as I’d like to predict a month out, I can’t. We just don’t know what’s going to happen, so we really try to focus on just ourselves.”
One thing she does know — the Dragons will run in a comfort zone for the Section 6A meet Oct. 27 at Litchfield Golf Course. It will be the second time Litchfield runs the course, after the Litchfield Invitational, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 6.
“Home field always gives the kids that little advantage,” Dengerud said. “We’ll be hoping some individuals or a team squeaks through. You just never know. That’s why you never count anything out.”