Pandemic-prompted changes to competition and practice routines will make the 2020 cross country season unlike any other.
Half the number of teams will compete at meet, and practices leading up to the season have been a whirlwind as coaching staffs try to determine their top seven-person teams in just a week-and-a-half’s worth of practice before the first meet.
No one really has an idea about how they want to build their lineup. Some coaches are using that first meet of the season as a litmus test to see where they will stack up against competition. Only so much can be done in practice until they are racing against someone else.
“It will be just go into that first meet, have fun, see where you finish and then as a team we just build off that,” Litchfield head coach Julie Dengerud said.
Girls have balance
Litchfield’s girls team lost just two seniors to graduation — Ruby Radunz and Emily Joedeman. Dengerud believes that the talent is spread out among seventh- to 12th-graders on this year’s team.
Vail Kaping, Ana Iverson, Whitney Rick, Tynisa Lara, Alyssa Krause, Alexa Case, freshman Kimerlyn Case and Cameron Iverson are names that Dengerud pointed to as runners she expects to make an impact. There are also some of the younger runners that she is impressed with based on what she’s heard from their peers.
The team finished in last in the Wright County Conference in 2019, and will have to improve quite a bit to move up in the rankings. But in this weird year and not exactly knowing what a postseason is going to look like, the ultimate goal might just be to focus on personal improvement.
“Ultimately, let’s finish better than where we did last year,” Dengerud said. “And as individuals, let’s finish better than where we did last year... Just continually do better and continue to work on the areas that we need to work on.”
Boys look to replacing senior leadership
Litchfield’s boys team lost its top runner from last season as Ben Ammerman graduated. George Tepfer and Tyler Peterson also graduated, leaving a hole at the top of the boys lineup.
However, depth was one of the strengths for the Dragons last season. The team’s eight, nine, and 10 runners all made varsity appearances last year. Dengerud likes to have that rotation to give the younger runners a little experience on the varsity level. She expects to have that same level of depth this season.
“We have quite a few people that will rotate through with those top seven and hopefully, I can have three to five deep,” Dengerud said.
The conference expects to be tight again this year. Annandale and New London-Spicer figure to be top teams in the conference.
“It’s always fun because teams tend to flip flop by a place or two,” Dengerud said.
Even though they lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, there is still plenty of talent on this team, Dengerud said. The goal is to always improve, but it will be hard to replicate what the team did last season.
“Now we get to build more of that camaraderie with them so that they do encourage each other and say ‘you know what, we finished third as a team (in sections) last year, we did lose those seniors, but we can still be where we were last year,’” Dengerud said. “Just because we lost that group of boys, that doesn’t mean we can’t do what they did. We’ve grown, we’ve got the talent, we’ve got the kids that can step up. That’s the piece that we’ll continue to work on this year with them. It’s just continue to step up and fill those shoes.”