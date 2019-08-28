As the pace quickens toward the start of the fall sports schedule, so does training for the Litchfield boys and girls cross country teams. The Dragons are preparing to hit the ground running — literally — when the gun sounds on their first official meet Friday.
When that first meet begins, there will be several familiar faces on the varsity boys team for fans to follow. The Dragons return five of their top six boys runners from last sections year, giving them a strong base to begin the season.
“When you’ve got a big group of kids that’s returning, they know my expectations,” head coach Julie Dengerud said. “They know what we’re doing, they know each other, which helps.”
Litchfield lost two senior boys from its section team, but returns Ben Ammermann, Tyler Peterson, Devin Steinhaus, Andrew Joedeman and George Tepfer.
“I think that’ll be great for us because we’ve got an early start to the season this year, and I think with only losing those two guys, it’ll definitely help us.” Tepfer said. “We have the experience from last year, and more practice this year.”
Tepfer, a captain, finished last year running just under 19 minutes. This season, he said he hopes to dip that number to the low 18s, which could jump him significantly in standings at meets.
Senior Ben Ammermann returns as the team’s top runner, coming off a season that saw him slowed with injuries. Healthy this year, Ammermann, who finished 27th at sections last year, hopes to chase a berth in the state meet. He earned all-conference honors last year with a seventh-place finish at the Wright County Conference West meet. The Dragons boys team finished sixth out of eight teams at the conference meet, but Ammermann thinks that some new faces could change that this season.
“We got some new talent this year,” he said, “so I think they should push those guys that are in the fourth, fifth, sixth spots pretty well.”
The goals Ammermann has for Litchfield this year don’t stop at conference success, either.
“It would be great if our team could qualify for state, that would be awesome,” he said. “That’s always the dream. But it’d be great if we could get more top five finishes for the team as a whole. Getting more guys medaling. It’d be great to get three or four guys in the top 10, top 15 every race.”
Young girls team ready to make strides
While the boys team brings back experience and seniority, the girls team will sport plenty of youth on the varsity team this season.
“We’ve got that experience, but we’ve got some good middle schoolers,” Dengerud said, “we’re going to end up moving some of those girls. They helped us out last year toward the end of the season and again in track last year on the distance side. They are looking really good this year as well. We’re pretty excited to see some of that younger talent help us out on the varsity side.”
Litchfield’s top finisher at sections last year was eighth-grader Camryn Iverson, who broke 23 minutes in the season-ending meet. Vail Kaping and Adriana Iverson also return from the section runners, as does senior captain Ruby Radunz. Junior runners Brooke Sworski and Whitney Rick are also among those returning.
Radunz is one of two seniors on the team, along with newcomer Emily Joedeman.
“She’s new, she will help us,” Dengerud said of Joedeman. “She’s always run track, not distance, but she’s done sprinting so at least she kind of has the concept. She’s actually looking really good this year.”
Though Litchfield finished last in conference and lost some pieces from last year, Dengerud feels comfortable with what the Dragons can do this season.
“We may find that that girls team is stronger, and the girls team might come out of nowhere, too. So that’s the fun part,” Dengerud. “Everybody has that ability to run on that varsity side, and when they apply themselves and when they realize what they can do, you’ve got people coming out of the woodwork, and those surprises are always fun to have.”