When she’s asked about the top runner on the Litchfield girls cross country team, Julie Dengerud might sound a bit evasive.
“It kind of varies,” Dengerud said in answer to the question posed after the Dragons’ fifth meet of the season. “They’re all kind of floating between spots 1 through 5. It kind of depends on who is feeling really good that day and who takes the lead.”
When it comes to team success in cross country, that ambivalence is not necessarily a bad thing. The Dragons demonstrated the power of the pack when they finished fourth in the 11-team Melrose Sept. 21 at Meadowlark Golf Course.
Litchfield finished with 102 points as its top five runners placed 16 through 26 in the field of 95 runners. Minnewaska Area won the meet with 52 points.
“We haven’t had a girls team that has been working this good in a while, so I’m really excited to see what happens down the road,” Dengerurd said. “I’m excited to see if we can finish in the top half of the (Wright County) conference.”
It’s a young, but talented, group that forms Litchfield’s team. At Melrose, sophomore Kimberlyn Case ran a time of 22:18.3 to finish 16th overall and lead the Dragons.
Eighth-grader Katelyn Guggemos took 18th in 22:24.6, freshman McKenzie Lundin was 20th in 22:41.3, sophomore Camryn Iverson was 22nd in 22:47.2 and eighth-grader Abby Thoma was 26th in 22:56.2.
Litchfield’s sixth and seventh runners both finished in the top half of the field, as well, with Shelby Dengerud, a sophomore, taking 28th in 22:59.6 and junior Tynisa Lara finishing 44th in 23:38.8.
Julie Dengerud said that when the high school track season ended this past spring she thought she saw a core of a solid cross country team develop. Four of the top runners were members of the 3,200-meter relay team in track — Case, Lundin, Lara and Dengerud — a group that took fourth in the subsection meet in the spring.
“Their goal next year is to go to state in that,” Dengerud said. “I know they have the grit and the drive. You don’t know how that’s going to carry over to cross country, but they’re gutsy. They’ll work and they’ll go. I don’t know if we expected to place teamwise as we have, so it’s exciting.”
When she talked last week, Dengerud admitted she still was uncertain about just how far the team could go, because — due to illness and injury — they hadn’t all run their best together in the same meet.
But even with that, the Dragons finished fifth out of 10 teams at the New London-Spicer Invitational Sept. 16 at Little Crow Golf Course. Their score of 122 points was just nine points behind third place Melrose.
“I think the girls just realized how close they were to third,” Dengerud said, and with the Melrose Invitational next on the schedule, it would be a good test to see how the team had grown.
The answer was positive.
The Dragons flipped the script with their fourth-place finish, placing 64 points ahead of Melrose, which finished sixth overall.
Litchfield was scheduled to run Tuesday at Collinwood Park, then play host to its own invitational Oct. 7 at Litchfield Golf Course.
Boys have experience
While Litchfield’s girls are a young team, the Dragons boys are far more experienced, with three seniors and a junior vying for the top seven spots, in addition to some freshmen and sophomores.
But the Dragons’ No. 1 runner has consistently been a freshman, Ole Rogness.
He led the Dragons again Sept. 21 at Melrose, when he finished fourth overall in a field of 117 runners.
Litchfield finished fourth as a team, as well, in the 10-team meet. The Dragons had 124 points, while West Central Area won the meet with 27 points.
Senior Gavyn Sundve took 19th in 18:32.4, and junior Owen Carlson was just three second behind in 20th place. Senior Devin Steinhaus finished 37th with a time of 19:26.6, and eighth-grader August Swenson was 44th in 19:42.8.
Two other eighth-graders rounded out the Dragons’ seven varsity spots, with Josh Blomberg finishing 48th in 20:02.7 and Lincoln Dille 50th in 20:09.9.
“They’re running really well,” Dengerud said of the boys team. “I’m hoping that we can continue to improve. If everyone can run well and keep that pack running really close, we’ll compete really well.”
Litchfield finished third in the section two years ago when most would have guessed a bottom-half finish was likely, Dengerud said. She believes they have more good surprises in them this season – if they want to achieve them.
“They know that they have it in them if they go out and compete,” Dengerud said. “Are they willing to dig a little? The season goes fast. We’ll see what happens.”