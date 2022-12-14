One meet into a new season, the Litchfield High School dance team achieved something it could not do all of last year.
The Dragon Flames left the Hutchinson Invitational Dec. 3 with a trophy — their first competitive hardware in at least two seasons — after finishing ahead of Spectrum School for high-kick in the Class A division of the meet.
“We’ve never, that I know of, beat them,” Litchfield coach Ashley Alsleben said. “So that was really exciting, to come out with a first-place plaque.”
Success won’t always be that easy or immediate this season, Alsleben said, but she and assistant coach Rachel Harless, said the finish could provide motivation for girls in the program, which includes eight varsity, three varsity alternates and seven junior varsity dancers this season.
It will be a somewhat new experience for Alsleben, who’s entering her third season as head coach. The past two years, however, she’s shared head coaching duties. This season, she’s flying solo. And that’s why she’s happy Harless joined the staff earlier this year.
Harless studied musical theater and dance in college, and she’s coached cheerleading and taught dance and yoga. She said she’s been working primarily with technique and conditioning with this year’s team, in addition to coach junior varsity dancers.
The coaches also have some experience to lean on in Jaelyn Baseman, the team’s only senior, who has participated on the dance team since seventh grade, and been a dancer since she was in preschool. Baseman said she’s excited to have the season started after about six weeks of practice.
“I think it’s been going good,” Baseman said. “I feel like this year we have a lot of support, we support each other no matter what. And we use a lot of teamwork.”
Said Alsleben: “I feel like the girls are really close this year.”
“Yeah,” Baseman agreed. “We all kind of have our connections … so no one is ever left out.”
The rest of the varsity roster includes juniors Olivia Rick and Arielle Pennertz, sophomores Haley Vines and Brooklyn Porth, freshmen Melissa Geffre and Ellie Woods, and eighth-graders Jordynn Lindquist, Viola Pennertz, Emma Wuotila and Brynn Nagel.
“Of our varsity girls, there is only one or two that are new to the program this year,” Alsleben said. “So we’re kind of building off of last year.”
The Dragon Flames’ high kick program carries a “Fire and Ice” theme, with half the members wearing orange and yellow flame colors and half deck out in an icy blue as they dance to a montage of tunes with “fire” and “ice” in their lyrics or title.
“It’s a mash up of, like, different genres,” Alsleben said.
They developed the program this past summer when team members met for a couple of practices, and to brainstorm a program. One of the team members suggested “fire and ice,” and the rest quickly offered support.
While earning a trophy at their first meet of the season was nice, Baseman said championship hardware isn’t necessarily what will motivate her and her teammates.
“The main (goal) would be just, like, competing well,” she said. “Always looking to get better.”
“We hope to improve our scores every meet,” Alsleben said. “So, we have one set of scores already (following the Hutchinson Invitational), and we’re hoping that every week they’ll keep jumping up a little bit.”
The Dragon Flames will compete in jazz this season, as well, but not until later in the season as they’re still refining that program.
For Baseman, dance holds more reward than scores or trophies, a philosophy she shares with her teammates.
“Just the feeling it gives and the connections you make,” she said. “I would say, everybody from the very first time I’ve every dance, even like, elementary school, and middle school, you still have those (friends). You still make those memories and then you just keep building and building.”