After navigating the challenge of a COVID-19 season, Litchfield dance coaches Marilin Hanson and Ashley Alsleben look forward to a return to normal this year.
“It was a challenge,” Alsleben said of the 2020-2021 season, in which the Dragon Flames started on time in late October, then had to adjust to the statewide “pause” that shut down most high school sports beginning in mid-November.
Dance was one of the few sports that continued to practice — via virtual training. And once the pause ended in January, team members returned to in-person practices.
“We Google Meet danced, and it was difficult, for sure,” Hanson said of practices during the pause.
“But it was honestly something that surprised me, how much they retained,” Alsleben said. “Once we got back in the gym, it was like they knew so much that we had taught online. It was hard to know how much they were retaining just from Google Meet. So it was cool to come back and see, ‘Oh, everybody knows this.’”
Hanson shared co-head coaching duties last season with Ashlyn McGraw, while Alsleben was the junior varsity coach. When McGraw did not return after last season, Hanson and Alsleben agreed to the co-coaching assignment.
Both have high school dance experience, with Hanson competing from 2010 to 2014 with the Annandale team. Alsleben danced from seventh through 12th grade for Glencoe-Silver Lake, then attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall where she was also a member of the dance team. Both were captains of their high school teams during their junior and senior seasons.
As they look forward to the new season, they hope to continue to push Litchfield to achieve better results. Some of that improvement in meets will come simply from a change in competition, they said, as Litchfield was moved to Class A, where it will face programs with similar numbers and experience.
“(Class A) is more teams like us who don’t have a lot of girls that go to studio dance. It’s more like we’re competing against ourselves and our scores,” Hanson said. “Our section will be similar teams to us, like New London-Spicer, Glencoe-Silver Lake.
“I think a big goal for us as coaches and for the girls is we would really love to place among the top three at a meet, just because we are competing against smaller teams now, so we have more of a chance to get up there,” Hanson said.
“And then, always just growth from meet to meet,” Alsleben added. “We want to be improving our scores at every single meet, and just over all have a good competitive season.”
This year’s team includes 22 girls, 14 on varsity and eight on the junior varsity squad.
“We have a lot of returning varsity dancers, many have been dancing since seventh grade,” Hanson said.
Leading the group will be captains Abby Anderson, the team’s only senior, and juniors Jalyn Baseman and Hayley Polzin.
Litchfield’s high kick competition performance will have a jungle theme, set to a mix of songs, while the junior varsity will perform to a remix of “Walking in Memphis.”
The Dragon Flames finished fourth out of four teams in their first meet of the season Nov. 30 at PACT Charter School in Ramsey, then finished behind the only other Class A team Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational. But Hanson said those results reflect positively on the team’s improvement already this season.
Their rank score of 11 put the Dragon Flames just two points behind PACT and three behind Spectrum in the first meet of the season. Using Spectrum, a team with state meet experience in the past, Litchfield’s performance was solid, and one to build on.
“I think for our first meet that was really, really good to be only three point behind (Spectrum),” Hanson said. “Right after that meet, we were like, OK, this went great, these things didn’t, and we looked at what we can change in our dance, so we never usually dance the same dance twice. You always are just changing it and tweaking it, making I a little bit more difficult each time we compete.”
Litchfield has 11 official meets on its schedule, including the section competition Feb. 18 at Melrose. None of their meets are at home, but Hanson and Alsleben hope to add up to four performances at halftime of Litchfield basketball games throughout the season.
“I guess we’re just really excited for our competition season to start ramping up, and I think the girls are too,” Hanson said. “They’re ready. They’re ready to compete, because we did not get to compete as much last season.”