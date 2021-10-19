Injuries, a few calls that didn’t go their way … from a fan’s perspective, there might have been numerous factors that contributed to Litchfield’s 20-6 loss to Dassel-Cokato Friday night.
In the end, Coach Jim Jackman saw a simpler answer.
“Obviously, they scored more points did,” Jackman said, employing a kind of gallows humor. “I mean, they’re a good team. They run a good system.
“Overall, I thought the kids played really hard. You know, their effort was valiant,” he added. “And tonight, we just didn’t’ score enough points to beat them.”
It was the Dragons’ second straight loss after starting the season 5-0, and with one game to play in the regular season — Wednesday at Annandale — they are on the edge of first-round home playoff game.
Litchfield stands in a third-place tie in the seven-team Section 2AAA with Watertown-Mayer and Rockford, all at 5-2 overall. The Dragons’ QRF value of 59.6, places them just behind Watertown-Mayer (62.9) and just ahead of Rockford (57.9). With the No. 1 seed receiving a bye in the first round, the fourth and fifth seeds would meet in the first round, the higher seed playing host. Litchfield is likely to be one of those two teams.
That gives Wednesday’s game at Annandale playoff significance, with a win certain to boost the Dragons’ QRF and enhance its chances of the higher seed.
“We go to Annandale, Battle of the Paddle, a team we haven’t beat for years,” Jackman said. “They can let hurt tonight a little bit, and tomorrow they got to get back on the horse and get after it. It’s a short turnaround; we’ll be playing in five days, and then it’s playoffs, so there’s not a lot of time to sit and pout. We just got to get ready to play.”
Dassel-Cokato, meanwhile, is 7-0 and still in the running for the top seed in the section after Friday’s win, during which the Chargers demonstrated what will make them a tough draw come playoff time.
The Gillman brothers — Eli and Monte — rolled up 223 yards rushing on 44 carries against the Dragons, with senior Eli getting 31 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Dassel-Cokato set the tone early, with a 12-play, 67-yard scoring drive on its first possession. The longest play of the drive was 13 yards as the Chargers methodically pounded the ball inside and moved down field, finishing with a 2-yard Eli Gillman run.
Meanwhile, the Dassel-Cokato defense shut down Litchfield’s offense like no other team has this season, limiting the Dragons to 82 yards rushing on 27 attempts. The passing game accounted for 117 yards, but the bulk of that coming on one play — a Beau Weseloh to Ryan Schutz 68-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the fourth quarter that briefly drew the Dragons to within 14-6.
“We didn’t convert in some situations, we had a couple penalties, and were just kind of stuck in our end again a little bit offensively,” Jackman said. “We moved the ball better at times, but then we just had a couple of situations that didn’t go our way.”