Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s patched together lineup was good enough to split a pair of dual meets Thursday at Watertown-Mayer.
The Charging Dragons thumped Delano 60-24, but could not keep pace with Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, falling 42-27, as they fell to 3-1 in dual meets this season.
“We showed up with what we had available tonight and threw everything we had at (Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran), but they had a little more in the tank and pulled out the victory,” DCL co-coach Bryan Clemen said. “They are a well-coached team and will vie for the section title in 2AA at the end of the season.”
The Charging Dragons were tied with WM/ML 18-18 after senior Devin Steinhaus earned a second-period pin at 138 pounds. But despite hard-fought decisions by Jude Link (160) and Tate Link (182), WM/ML pulled away.
Jude Link edged WM/ML’s Bryce Burkett 6-3 in a matchup of “two extremely good wrestlers,” Clemen said. Meanwhile, Tate Link got by Jonah Blakstad 6-5.
Brendan Rokala closed the scoring for DCL with a 6-2 decision over Jason Fenske at 285.
The Charging Dragons’ match with Delano was one with few contested matchups, with both teams leaving open lineup spots due to illness and/or injury.
After Delano grabbed a 12-0 lead behind forfeit wins at 106 and 113, Victor Franco got DCL on the board with a pin over Landon Hinchcliff in just 43 seconds.
Delano went ahead 18-12 following a pin at 132, but Litchfield then reeled off four consecutive forfeit wins. Sam Marx (170), Ivan Rameriz-Galvan (195) and Rokala (285) posted pins to seal the win for DCL.
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield is scheduled to wrestling Friday and Saturday at the Redwood Riot tournament in Redwood Falls.
“We need to have a short memory and get after it tomorrow and Saturday at the Redwood Riot, where we will face some very solid teams from the southern part of the state,” Clemen said.