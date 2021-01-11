The first season of a cooperative program could not have gone much better for the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team.
The shared lineup took the best elements of both teams — solid lighter weights from Litchfield, solid upper weights from Dassel-Cokato — and created a team that reached the state wrestling tournament. In addition. nine individuals qualified for the state tournament.
“We were really happy with how well the kids worked together,” co-head coach Bryan Clemen said. “The kids were a team first. They were working for their teammates.
“Any time you introduce anything different, there are challenges,” Clemen admitted. “Once the kids got used to the idea that, ‘hey, that’s a kid I used to wrestle against, but he’s my teammate now,’ we knew we were going to be OK.”
Clemen and co-coach Dan Buker expect that cohesiveness to only grow this season. And why not? The Chargers lost just three varsity regulars from last season’s team and return eight seniors, along with two state place winners.
Jude Link, a junior, was a state finalist at 152 pounds last year, falling 3-2 in the championship match, and racked up a 45-2 record overall. Another year older, Link is likely to slot in at 160 pounds this season, Clemen said, but wherever he winds up, he’s almost certain to be a force.
“He loves wrestling, and loves the grind of wrestling,” Clemen said. “He did a bunch of wrestling during the offseason, and he’s very focused and ready to do very good things this year.”
Jerry Simes earned fourth place at 132 pounds last season, his second appearance at the state meet. It was an impressive finish for Simes, who missed the first month of last season with a torn knee ligament. He likely will move up to 138 pounds this season, Clemen said.
Seniors Beau Nelson and Will O’Brien will be expected to provide points from the 185- to 220-pound weight classes, while senior Alex Joedeman, Andrew Joedeman and Victor Franco will be looked for the same in the lower weights.
Eddie Simes, a junior who has reached the state tournament twice, will slot in at the 152 to 170 range, Clemen said, while Devin Steinhaus, a 25- to 30-match winner the past two seasons, will wrestle in the 132 to 145 range.
The season schedule will be a bit different this year, as COVID-19 restrictions will limit competition to no more than triangulars in size. None of the multi-team weekend meets with which fans and wrestlers have become so familiar will take place this season.
That’s unfortunate, Clemen said, but “there are a lot of things that are far more disappointing. We really liked what our schedule was going to be … but you make the best that you can. That’s what we’re doing.”
Added uncertainty this season is what the postseason might look like. As usual, there’s a three-week window for postseason competition, Clemen said, but there’s been no final word on what that will involve.
What Clemen said he does know, however, is that Section 6AA will involve the same solid competition from the usual teams — Becker, Annandale/Maple Lake and Big Lake “are all very solid teams.”
After a long wait to get the season started, though, all competition will be welcome.
“I’m optimistic for a solid postseason, but right now we’re just going to head down and train and get ready for the next day,” Clemen said. “We want to get better every day. We’re just thankful that we are able to get on the mat and compete.”