Dassel-Cokato/Lichfield's youth wrestlers will participate in the state youth tournament this weekend at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
The DCL team qualified for state with a sixth-place finish at the 18-team Northland Youth Wrestling Association regional tournament March 18 at Pierz. The regional was one of five held around the state, at which youth teams attempt to qualify for the state tournament.
Qualifying for state continues a string of strong performances by the DCL squad this season, which began in November. The youth program includes wrestlers from kindergarten through sixth grade at Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato schools.
The season begins with practices, which continue throughout the season, along with individual tournaments. The tournaments typically include competition at 15 weight classes, with outcome of individual matches counting toward a team score.
"This has been a season to remember for parents, wrestlers and coaches," said Chris Meisch, one of the DCL coaches. "Participation throughout the program was high this year, as there were lots of wrestling joining at all grade levels.
"The highlight of their season transpired (March 18) when the team traveled to Pierz for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association Regional competition," Miesch said.
The state tournament runs Thursday through Sunday in Rochester.