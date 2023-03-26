DCL team competes at regional

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield youth wrestlers who participated in the NYWA Regional at Pierz included, front row, from left, Joseph Loch, Ebon Peterson, Carmello Booker, Roman Kinsella, Hayden Terning, Knox Ornberg, Gabriel Haefner; second row, Rex Hillmann, Dominic Franco, Presley Havemeier, Nolan Meisch, Holten Chatterton, Jalen Gilb; third row, Paxton Peterson, Tyson Halverson, Max Buschette; back, Mason Corbin, Rylan VanHecke, Gable Westby, Liam Jarman, Gattlin Rynkievich and Cohen Chap.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Dassel-Cokato/Lichfield's youth wrestlers will participate in the state youth tournament this weekend at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

The DCL team qualified for state with a sixth-place finish at the 18-team Northland Youth Wrestling Association regional tournament March 18 at Pierz. The regional was one of five held around the state, at which youth teams attempt to qualify for the state tournament.

