Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s contingent of four wrestlers — one in particular — made history during the State Class AA Meet this past weekend.
Jude Link, a Charging Dragons senior, captured the first state title in the program’s cooperative history. Two of the other three DCL wrestlers — Tate Link and Hayden Hoernemann — also made their way to the medal platform during the two-day tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“This group did an outstanding job this week!” DCL co-coach Bryan Clemen said, adding that the Charging Dragons contingent’s goal was the awards stand. “Mission accomplished.”
Link was just the second wrestler in Dassel-Cokato school history to win a state title, the only other being Shane Colberg, who won the 160-pound title in Class AA in 1996. And, of course, this being just the second year of the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield cooperative, Link became its first state champion.
While it was a first for the program, it was the realization of a longtime dream for Link.
“Jude Link has been on this mission for several years now,” Clemen said.
Link posted a 45-2 record in 2019-2020 but wound up second in the state at 152 pounds. Last season, he reeled off a 35-1 record, but lost in the state finals again, at 160 pounds.
His final season as a high school wrestler was difficult, Clemen said, as Link battled injuries that limited his ability to train. He entered the section tournament ranked No. 1 in the state at 160 pounds, but was upset in the section finals and needed to survive a tight true-second match just to qualify for state.
“Rarely does a loss ‘feel good,’ but it got him refocused and motivated his training going into the state tournament this year,” Clemen said.
Link rolled into the state semifinals via a first-round pin and quarterfinal technical fall. That set up a rematch with freshman Bryce Burkett of WAMA, who Link beat ina close match earlier in the regular season.
“Jude stuck to the coaches’ game plan and came out victorious in the semifinals to make the Class AA state finals for the third year in a row,” Clemen said.
That set up championship match against another familiar opponent in Brandt Bombard of North Branch, who Link beat 1-0 during the 2020-2021 regular season.
In a hard-fought match tied 1-1 after regulation, Link earned the victory in overtime by earning a takedown.
Link finished this season with a 34-3 record, giving a career mark of 188-35.
The rest of DCL’s state tournament action:
- Junior Tate Link finished fourth at 182 pounds, closing the season with a 34-7 mark. He won his first two matches of the tournament, then fell in the semifinals to New Prague’s Joey Novak by technical fall. Link rebounded in the consolation semifinals with an 11-5 win over St. Peter’s Kole Guth. But Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville then pinned him at 4:47 of the third-place match.
- Hornemann, a senior, closed his career with a fourth-place finish in state at 195 pounds. He also won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals, and rebounded for a win in the consolation semifinals. But Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart’s Hayden VanderVoort beat Hoernemann 11-2 in the third-place match. He finished his career with a 74-37 record and as a two-time state placewinner.
- Freshman Spencer Henke got his first taste of state tournament action at 220 pounds. It didn’t last long, as he lost his only match by pin. But it still counts as “valuable experience,” Clemen said. “Not a lot of freshmen qualify in the upper weights, which are predominantly juniors and seniors.”