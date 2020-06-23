Normally during the final week of the school year, some kids’ minds will wander and simply pray for school to be over so they can go and enjoy their summer.
But for baseball players, that’s when the season hits its apex, the state tournament begins. It may have been a down year this year for the Dragon squad after losing some top talent, as we will see. But some on the records list were able to help lead their team to a spot at the tournament.
There are some technicalities with the records list, however, the records only go back until 1990 and some of the numbers might be a bit skewed because during the 2000 season, the Minnesota State High School League added a couple more games to the schedule, which in turn will lead to more at bats.
Nevertheless, let’s look back at some of the most dominant Dragons to ever hit the diamond.
Father and son duo
Jeff Wollin has been the baseball coach for the past 30 years. When he took over, the top player on the team was junior Eddie Estrada, who could do it all. He hit for average and power. “Big Eddie” was the third baseman during the team’s 1990 undefeated season. His twin brother Danny was also a solid player who played centerfield.
Danny was great his junior year, finishing with a .455 average, good for sixth on the records list. But Big Eddie was a little better. He is second and third in single-season average with .508 and .500 averages during the 1990 and 1991 seasons, respectively.
“I think Big Eddie is the most talented player that I’ve seen here in 30 years,” Wollin said. “He could pretty well do everything.’”
But baseball runs in the Estrada family. Eddie Jr. joined the team when he was a freshman in 2011. And he went on to break every one of the program’s single-season hitting records in his senior year.
Estrada Jr. hit .520 his senior year. His 39 hits topped the rankings for a few years, while his eight home runs still top the all-time list. His 19 stolen bases and 40 RBIs are also tops.
Estrada Jr. had 30 walks in 2015 for most in school history. His astronomical .657 on-base percentage is also No. 1, but his 1.040 slugging percentage is just second behind his father’s 1991 season, where he slugged 1.059.
Estrada Jr. played in the outfield before moving to shortstop for his senior year, but he was also one of those players who was great at everything. His skills earned Estrada Jr. a Mr. Baseball award and the Gatorade Minnesota Baseball player of the year.
“We used to play on an old field called Dragon Field,” Wollin said. “Which had a lot shorter fences, so anything that Eddie Jr. has done playing at Optimist Park is even more impressive because the fences are about 20 feet longer all the way around.”
Two-way talents
Two of the best pitchers in Litchfield history are Owen Boerema and Stan Groskruetz.
Boerema was also a great hitter, setting a state record 34-game hitting streak between his junior and senior seasons. As a junior he batted .472 average, good for fifth on the all-time list, while his 42 hits that season are tops in school history. He also tied the stolen base record with 19 swipes his senior year.
But Boerema was most dominant was on the mound. His 0.72 earned run average in his junior year is the best ever. Boerema’s career ERA is only slightly higher, at 1.00. His 88 strikeouts as a junior and 83 as a senior rank first and third, respectively, on the program’s single-season list.
The tall, hard-throwing lefty had the special ability of never being hurt and always being loose and ready to go.
“He was pretty natural,” Wollin said. “He’s one of those guys that by about his sophomore year, it was pretty obvious that he had a lot to work with and he’s a great kid. He’s really smart about the game. He was a pretty easy one to send out there every chance we got.”
Groskreutz and Boerema were pretty similar pitchers except Groskreutz was a righty. His 0.78 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 1990 were school records until Boerema topped them.
They were quite different in the batters box. Boerema was a slap, line drive hitter, while Groskruetz was more of a masher. Like his pitching stats in 1990, Groskruetz’s seven home runs and 36 RBI were the best in school history until Estrada Jr. came and broke them.
He was a confident player, which was something that helped him on the field.
“He’s one of those guys that if he wasn’t on your team, you maybe wouldn’t like him so much,” Wollin said. “But he knew what he was doing, he knew he was pretty good and he carried himself that way. I only knew him for that one year, but as far as affecting a game, he was kind of like Owen, he could do everything.”
There was no season this year for baseball, so we didn’t get a chance to see if there would be a new member to the records list. But it’s always nice to remember there will always be next year.
“It reminds me of a lot of good ball players we’ve had individually,” Wollin said. “Then you start thinking about the teams, of course it always brings back that memory of that game you maybe should have won or that one where you got lucky and you did win. But a lot of good memories of the time spent at the ballpark.”