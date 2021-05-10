Shane Satterlee was riding the bus with the Litchfield track and field teams to a recent meet when it hit him.
“This is the first away meet for everyone on this bus,” Satterlee recalled of the trip he made with the junior high team. “Seventh- and eighth-(graders), none of them were in track last year. That was like, I better explain what we do when we get off the bus, because that was their first time ever going to a track meet.”
There have been plenty of “aha” moments like that for Satterlee, head coach for Litchfield boys track and field team, and Tait Christensen, head girls coach, so far this spring. After a spring with no track practices last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to learn to take nothing for granted when it comes to what their athletes know or what they’ve done on the track in the past.
“I work with the throwers,” Christensen said. “Missing an entire season was probably 2,500 to 3,000 throws that they missed. And even though you’ve gotten stronger … you’ve missed that experience.
“It’s been a lot for the kids and the coaches,” Christensen added. “A lot.”
Still, while the learning curve may be steep, there’s talent on the track for the Litchfield boys and girls teams.
GIRLS
Leading the way for Litchfield’s girls will be a group of sprinters who Christensen believes could reach the state meet — “whatever that will look like” — in the 400-meter relay.
Seniors Vail Kaping and Lily Osterberg and sophomores Lillia Chvatal and Raina Kaping have so far this season shown flashes of the kind of ability that could carry them far at the end of the season, Christensen.
Along with the 400 relay, the group also fills in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes.
“We haven’t had great weather … maybe three practices where the weather has been really nice,” Christensen said. “Our times have been OK, but we haven’t really run in optimal conditions yet, so we’ll see.”
Meanwhile, the Dragons also have a pair of top throwers in senior Sydney Jackman and sophomore Jaelyn Baseman, who Christensen believes could put up big numbers by the end of the season.
Other members of the team who figure to contribute are senior Ella Hansen, juniors Emma Brown, Cassidy Chellin, Adriana Iverson, Holly Lagergren, Whitney Rick and Jordan Schultz, and sophomores Lia Caron, Greta Hansen and Tynisa Lara.
“We have a great bunch of kids,” Christensen said. “They are awesome across the team. And to be honest, I think they’re just happy to be getting to do something.”
BOYS
Senior Landon Wagner highlights the boys team, with the potential to reach the state meet in throwing events. Wagner currently has a plus-51 feet shot put, which puts him among the best in the state in Class A.
In addition to Wagner, there’s a young core of throwers that give the Dragons hope not just for this season but many more to come.
Freshmen TJ Christensen and Jacob Dietel have both exceeded 40 feet in the shot put, and around 120 feet in the discus.
“As freshmen, that’s very, very good,” Satterlee said. “I know Mr. C’s excited, because we might have two 50-foot throwers, maybe even bigger, 55-foot throwers on the same team. We have a lot of potential right there.”
Juniors Logan King, Ryan Schutz and Jeremy Greer, and freshman Lukas Kuehl give the Dragons good depth in the sprints, while junior Brenden Smith handles the 110 and 300 hurdles.
“Those guys are doing well; they’ll lead our sprints,” Satterlee said, “and Brenden Smith’s times are looking pretty good.
“A lot of these guys will place pretty well,” he added. “They’ll do well for us at the conference meet and have a good chance to make sections.”
Senior Gabe Peel has taken on a leadership role on the team.
“He’s a fun member of the team,” Satterlee said. “He’ll be competing for us in all our meets, and he’s been a nice leader, getting the kids together for warmups. And Levi Schmidt (another senior) is doing a very nice job, too, kind of leading the younger kids in the throwing, him and Landon.”
As they look for success on the track, the athletes also bring an enthusiasm for just being able to compete, Satterlee said – a luxury that many seem to understand after last year’s lost season.
“The athletes, they’ve been wonderful,” Satterlee said. “They want to be out, they want to be in an activity, want to be outside. So it’s been a fun year.
“It’s definitely been, I’d say, really stressful at the beginning, because there was so much we didn’t know,” he added. “We thought we were going to have two teams at a meet, which is doable, but not that fun. Other things keep changing but we’re working through it.”