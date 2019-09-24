Litchfield ran into a buzzsaw but recovered quickly to claim the Wright County Conference West regular-season title last week.
Two days after falling to Orono 6-1 — just their second loss of the season — the Dragons swept New London-Spicer 7-0 to claim the WCC West crown.
Litchfield did not lose a set in beating New London-Spicer and improving to 4-0 in conference play. With a win Saturday over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, the Dragons improved to 16-2 overall.
Postseason play begins this week, as the Dragons travel Thursday to Annandale for the Wright County Conference tournament.
Section tournament play begins next week, with team play beginning Monday at the home of the high seeds. Play continues Thursday, Oct. 3, at the highest advancing seed, following by the team championship Monday, Oct. 7, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.