With fall sports completely wrapped up, the Wright County Conference West released its 2019 fall all-conference teams, and seven Litchfield athletes were named on the lists.
Litchfield’s girls tennis team, which won the WCC West team crown plus four individual titles, led the way with four all-conference athletes: seniors Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara, and juniors Elise Bierbaum and Avery Stilwell.
In volleyball, Litchfield had two athletes receive all-conference nods: senior Colby Christiansen and junior Kristin Foley.
Finally, boys cross country runner Ben Ammermann was named to the all-conference team with a second-place finish at the conference meet.