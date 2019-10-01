Nora Lagergren and Ellie Brown won two events each to help propel Litchfield to its first win of the season in a Wright County Conference swimming and diving meet.
The Dragons also won two relays as they beat Watertown-Mayer 53-43 Sept. 26 at Litchfield High School pool.
Lagergren, a senior co-captain, took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:24.63, nearly eight seconds ahead of runner-up Jadyn Aldrich of W-M. Lagergren also added a top finish in the backstroke with a time of 1:11.92.
Meanwhile, Brown, an eighth-grader, earned first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (27.58) and 100 freestyle (1:00.51).
Brown also swam with Holly Lagergren, Margaret Boerema and Cora Huhn to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Litchfield 53, Watertown-Mayer 43
200-yard medley relay — 1. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Margaret Boerema, Arin Deal, Cora Huhn) 2:10.89; 200 freestyle — 1. Holly Lagergren 2:16.17, 2. Adallia Bruning 2:23.06; 200 individual medley — 1. Boerema 2:43.68, 4. Lundin 2:44.16; 50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Brown 27.58; 3. Huhn 28.92; Diving — 1. Emma Brown 177.8; 100 butterfly — 2. Abby Athmann 1:16.29, 3. Deal 1:16.49; 100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Brown 1:00.51, 4. Alex Carlson 1:06.29; 500 freestyle — 1. Nora Lagergren 6:24.63, 2. Bruning 6:32.82; 200 freestyle relay — 1. Litchfield (Holly Lagergren, Boerema, Huhn, Ellie Brown) 1:52.98, 3. Litchfield (Athmann, Deal, Carlson, Bruning) 2:00.09; 100 backstroke — 1. Nora Lagergren 1:11.92, 2. Lundin 1:17.47; 100 breaststroke — (exhibition) Holly Lagergren 1:15.88, Boerema 1:16.76; 400 freestyle relay — (exhibition) Litchfield (Athmann, Grace Petersen, Huhn, Carlson) 4:19.18.