Kimball used a 9-0 run at the start of the fifth set to beat Litchfield 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-26, 15-8 in a nonconference volleyball match Thursday at LHS gym.
Litchfield fell to 3-6 on the season. The Dragons are scheduled to play Thursday at New London-Spicer in a Wright County Conference West match.
Senior Kaity Kusler led the Dragons offensively with 14 kills on 39 attempts, while Izzy Penenrtz had 11 kills. Asha Ehlers added six.
Addi Marquardt and Olivia Holmgren each registered five ace serves for Litchfield.
Jojo Schultz and Marquardt were the Dragons’ defensive leaders with 14 and 13 digs, respectively. Holmgren also had 10 digs.
Greta Hansen collected three ace blocks.