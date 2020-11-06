An eighth consecutive victory was just two points away for the Litchfield volleyball team Thursday.
But those points never came. Instead, trailing 13-11 in the fifth and deciding set, Annandale reeled off the final four points of the match to claim a 25-22 10-25 25-18 19-25 15-13 win at Litchfield High School.
The back-and-forth match seemed a repeat of a Monday contest between the same two teams at Annandale — except for the winner. Litchfield claimed a hard-fought five-set win as the visiting team, dominating the fifth-game 15-7.
The Dragons could not put the match away on their home court, however.
Sydney McCann and Lily Osterberg led Litchfield offensively with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Rachel Foley and Greta Hansen added seven kills each.
Kylie Ehlers paced the Dragons with four ace serves, while Addi Maquardt and Kamri Driver added three aces each.
Litchfield's next match is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.