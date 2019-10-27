Three first-half turnovers and a dominant Dassel-Cokato running game were too much for Litchfield to overcome as it fell 56-28 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday in Litchfield.
The Dragons finished the season 5-5 overall, while Dassel-Cokato moves on to the section championship game, where it will play Providence Academy, which upset top-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake in the other semifinal Saturday.
Dassel-Cokato's first two touchdowns came after Litchfield turnovers.
The Dragons fumbled on their first possession of the game, giving the ball to Dassel-Cokato on the 28-yard line. And the Chargers took advantage, getting a 1-yard run from senior quarterback Sanders Asplin and the conversion for a 7-0 lead with less than four minutes gone.
Dassel-Cokato picked off a Ben Alsleben pass on Litchfield's second possession, taking over the ball on the 30-yard line, and less than two minutes later, senior fullback Josh DeBoer bulled his way into the end zone from 1 yard out for 14-0 D-C lead.
The Dragons proved their quick-strike capability on their next possession, however, as they moved quickly down the field and scored on an Alsleben-to-Drew Kotzer 27-yard connection with 5:01 to go in the first quarter.
Dassel-Cokato made it 21-7 on another DeBoer 1-yard run with 1:36 to go in the first.
The Chargers stopped Litchfield on a fourth-and-3 from the D-C 39-yard line early in the second quarter. And on the very next play, Asplin rambled 61 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 D-C lead.
Though Litchfield's offense continue to show flashes of its season-long explosiveness — Alsleben connected with Logan Graphenteen for a 44-yard touchdown later in the second half — the Chargers finished the half with a 42-20 lead and didn't look back.