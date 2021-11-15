While no one qualified for the state meet, the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team could still claim success in the Section 3A Championship Saturday at Willmar High School.
All three of the Dragons’ relay teams competing in the finals cut time and earned medals in the meet.
“Our team did great dropping time in all three of our relays,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said.
Litchfield finished in eight place with 95 points, just four behind seventh-place Marshall. Orono won the section championship with 407 points.
Swimming against some of the top teams in state, the Dragons represented themselves well, Hroma said.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Margaret Boerema, Adeline Lundin, Holly Lagergren and Ellie Brown finished seventh with a time of 1:43.8. The six teams finishing ahead of the Dragons’ relay all achieved state meet qualifying times.
It was a similar story in the 400 freestyle relay, where the Dragons’ team of Lagergren, Adallia Bruning, Lundin and Brown also took seventh with a time of 3:54.78. The top five teams in the 400 relay earned state qualifying times.
Litchfield’s 200 medley relay of Boerema, Emily Peterson, Alex Carlson and Cora Huhn took eighth place in 2:00.77. The top five teams in the event posted state qualifying times.
In addition to her two relay swims, Lagergren, a senior, finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.88.
Bruning, a sophomore, earned 14th place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:09.25. She also posted a 15th place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Brown, also sophomore, took 10th place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.59. It was a big day for Brown, who also took 14th place in the 100 freestyle, in addition to her two relay swims.
Another sophomore, Lundin, took 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.84.