The Litchfield girls swimming and diving team achieved one of its season goals in heart-pounding fashion as it slipped past Dassel-Cokato Thursday.
The Dragons win in the 400-meter freestyle relay allowed them to hold off Dassel-Cokato 94-89 to win their third meet of the season.
That goal-meeting victory looked like it might come two days earlier as Litchfield met St. Peter, but victory was snatched away from the Dragons in the final event as St. Peter took the top two spots in the 400 relay.
Thursday's meet came down to virtually the same situation. The meet hung in the balance with Litchfield holding an 86-83 lead heading in to the 400 relay. The Dragons needed to win the 400, or finish second and third in the event to win the meet.
The relay team of Adeline Lundin, Holly Lagergren, Cora Huhn and Adallia Bruning responded with a strong swim, finishing in 4:05.78 — more than three second faster that D-C's runner-up team.
"Following a hard-fought, tough loss to St. Peter that came down to the final relay, our team came together and pulled out a victory as a team tonight against D-C," Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma Said. "It was a total team effort that took over, and pure team spirit that powered us through this win tonight against an awesome rival."
The win gave Litchfield a 3-2 dual meet record on the season, with meets at Melrose Tuesday and against Hutchinson Thursday at home.
Litchfield won seven of 12 events Thursday, paced by some strong swims by underclassmen.
Lundin grabbed first place in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Bruning, meanwhile, took first in the 500 freestyle. Lia Caron won the 200 individual medley. Ellie Brown finished first in the 50 freestyle, in addition to swimming the freestyle leg of the Dragons' winning 200 medley relay.
"We are 3-2 in dual meets this season, and we can check to team goals off the list," Hroma said. "Team unity and three-plus wins! Now to chase our final team challenge. Come sections we will be ready."