Litchfield repeated as Wright County Conference West champions with an overpowering 9-0 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted May 25 at Optimist Park.
The Dragons finished their regular season with a 12-2 mark in the conference, 15-5 overall.
That record helped Litchfield earn the No. 4 seed and a home game in the first round of the Section 5AA tournament. They were scheduled to play 13th-seeded Rockford at 2 p.m. Saturday at Optimst Park.
The first round of the section tournament is an elimination round, with the season ending for losers of those games. Once teams advance to the next round, the tournament become double elimination.
If Litchfield beat Rockford, it would play the winner of No. 5 Breck vs. No. 12 PACT Charter at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. Third round and elimination round games were set for June 3 and 4, all at the higher seed.
If they can keep winning, the Dragons likely would face No. 1-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake in the third round. Litchfield swept a double-header from Glencoe-Silver Lake earlier this season at Optimist Park. The rematch, if there is one, would be played in Glencoe.
Litchfield won the Wright County Conference West title outright in 2019 with a 12-1 record. Last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Litchfield had a 1-0 lead through three innings against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, then erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Bennett Lecher's three-run home run being the key blow in the inning.
Lecher, the Dragons' senior left fielder, finished the game with two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Senior shortstop Ben Alsleben went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs, while Caden Besemer and Hunter Thiel had two hits each. The Dragons finished with 12 hits.
While the Litchfield was hot at the plate, Dragons right-hander Avery Liestman was dominating on the mound again.
Five days after pitching the program's first no-hitter in more than a decade, Liestman gave up one hit over six innings against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, before Alsleben came on to close the win in the seventh.
Liestman did not walk a batter while striking out 11 — giving him 23 strikeouts in his last 13 innings pitched.