With one season under his belt at head coach, Brice Berggren believes both he and his Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey players will be better prepared for the 2020-2021 season.
“It is amazing, because I feel much more comfortable this year,” Berggren said. “And much, much more focused. I know what I want. And I know what these guys are capable of. And I feel like I have a much better plan to have us get to where we need to be, or where we want to be.”
Where the Dragons want to be is back in the section finals — as they were last year — but this time, claiming the win and a trip to the state tournament. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato finished last season with a 10-14-1 regular season record before winning a pair of Section 3A games, then falling to Hutchinson 8-1 in the title game.
While that was a tough end to the season, Berggren could also see a bright future for the L/D-C, as the team would return 13 players with varsity experience from the 20-man roster, including two top offensive threats.
Senior forwards Mason Schroeder and Logan Benson finished third and fourth on the Dragons’ points list last season. Schroeder logged 11 goals and 12 assists while playing in 21 games. Benson had 8 goals and 9 assists.
With top scorers Jake Johnson (15 goals, 11 assists) and Alex Heinonen (14 goals, 10 assists) graduated, Schroeder and Benson will be looked on to provide an even larger piece of the offensive pie – in addition to leadership.
“They’ve been around the varsity program now for, well, Mason has been around since he was a freshman, and I think this will be Logan’s third year,” Berggren said. “So they come with quite a bit of experience.”
The Dragons also have solid experience on the defensive end of the ice, with senior Darby Halonen in goal. Halonen has logged varsity minutes since his freshman season, and last season he finished with a 8-11-1 record in net while recording a 4.05 goals-against-average and a save percentage of .873.
“We also have a group of junior this year … we ended up with quite a few sophomores playing last year that got a lot of experience,” Berggren said. “I mean, obviously, they’re juniors now, but there’s a good core back with quite a bit of experience.”
That junior group includes defenseman Gavyn Lund, who recorded four goals and 12 assists while playing in all 28 games as a sophomore. Junior forwards Zach Zwilling (8 goals, 4 assists) and Jack Hillman (6 goals, 4 assists), and defenseman Grant Grochow (1 goal, 11 assists) also return.
“So with 13 guys back with varsity experience, that’s a good group,” Berggren said. “They understand the high school game a little bit. They’ve had a year to understand the speed of it, the physicality of it. And it’s a big jump from the youth level, Bantam level, to the high school level. But even just understanding the daily grind of (varsity hockey), that’s big.”
The “daily grind” this season will mean two games per week, a restriction placed on teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But those two games, in most instances, will be against top-flight competition. As he scanned the Dragons schedule, Berggren said, he sees a slate of games that will be just as challenging as last season, where LDC finished with a losing record, including just one win against Wright County Conference competition.
But that’s the kind of schedule Berggren believes will make the Dragons better.
“You want to play in a good conference, you to play good competition, day in and day out,” he said. “That’s how you get better.
“We’re still going to be looking at the Oronos, Holy Family, Delano – those three teams, you usually see them towards the end of the season, you might even see them on TV (in the state tournament) a lot of years,” Berggren added. “And that’s good to play those teams. It lets you know where we are at.”
Meanwhile, as the postseason arrives, Berggren expects to see perennial section rivals New Ulm and Hutchinson to be obstacles.
“But you better be prepared, because you can’t take anybody lightly,” he said.