Litchfield won seven events, taking the top two spots in four of those, as it opened its dual meet season with a 53-47 win over Morris/Minnewaska Tuesday at the LHS pool.
“Our girls gave everything they had and then some, with many swimmers swimming new events,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said. “The team came together from the first event and never let themselves off the throttle.”
The Dragons could not have asked for a better start as they swept the top two places in the 200-yard medley relay.
The team of Adeline Lundin, Margaret Boerema, Holly Lagergren and Ellie Brown took the top spot with a time of 2:01.51. Runner-up was the Litchfield squad of Lia Caron, Emily Peterson, Alex Carlson and Adallia Bruning, who finished in 2:06.87.
Bruning and Lagergren kept the Dragons on a roll as they captured the top two spots in the 200 freestyle. Bruning finished in 2:13.47, and Lagergren finished in 2:17.38.
The dominance continued in the third event of the meet as Lundin and Caron went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley, Lundin finishing in 2:34.58 and Caron in 2:44.33.
Brown won the 50 freestyle in 26.83, just a tenth of a second ahead of Morris/Minnewaska’s Shannon Dougherty. That gave the Dragons a 27-7 lead heading into the diving break, and they held off Morris/Minnewaska’s second-half charge, while swimming exhibtion in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay.
Bruning picked up her second individual win of the meet in the 500 freestyle, where she finished in 6:06.36 with nearly a minute cushion between her and the second place finisher.
Lundin also got her second individual win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.59.
Lagergren capped the Dragons’ first-place finishes by winning the 100 breaststroke, and Peterson finished second in the event.
“We are a happy coaching staff and are happy to begin the season 1-0,” Hroma said. “JV and varsity swimmers all had a blast and loved competing with Minnewaska.”
Litchfield is scheduled to travel to St. Cloud Cathedral Sept. 7 for its next meet, then return home to host Watertown-Mayer Sept. 9.