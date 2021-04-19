Litchfield scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Dassel-Cokato 3-2 Thursday in it season opener at Optimist Park.
The Dragons got a strong pitching effort from senior Avery Liestman, who went the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out five.
Junior catcher Bauer Wahl led Litchfield’s offense, picking up two of the team’s six hits, including a double. He also drove in two runs.
Christian Kelsey, the Dragons’ senior first baseman, had a hit and scored two runs, including the game-winner in the seventh.
Dassel-Cokato pitcher Jacob Niemela wound up on the losing end, despite striking out 12 and allowing six hits.
Litchfield was scheduled to play Tuesday at Annandale, then travel Thursday to Watertown-Mayer and Friday to New London-Spicer.