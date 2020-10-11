Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.