Beau Weseloh’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning pushed across the winning run as Litchfield beat Dassel-Cokato 10-9 Tuesday.
The extra-inning squeeze bunt was part of a few wild innings late in the game. Dassel-Cokato rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Litchfield rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth, only to give up two runs in the bottom of the inning.
And then came Weseloh’s squeeze bunt, which drove home Winky Estrada, who opened the 10th with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error.
The win boosted Litchfield to 1-1 in the Wright County Conference West and 2-1 overall. The Dragons are slated to travel Thursday to Annandale for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Calvin Jones earned the win on the mound for Litchfield, pitching the final three and two-thirds innings, including setting Dassel-Cokato down in order in the 10th inning. He allowed two hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Caden Besemer started the game for Litchfield and allowed five hits and two runs over six innings of work. He also struck out seven.
Weseloh went 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in four runs to lead Litchfield’s offensive attack. Bauer Wahl, Connor Taber and Besemer added two hits each for the Dragons, who collected 14 hits on the day. Taber also drove in four runs.