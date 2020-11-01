Garrison Jackman's 22-yard field goal with 10:12 to play provided the winning margin in Litchfield's 15-13 victory over Dassel-Cokato Friday.
The win kept the Dragons undefeated on the season at 4-0 and a provided a bit of revenge against Dassel-Cokato, the team that ended Litchfield's season in the section semifinals last season. Litchfield travels to Albany, which is also 4-0, for a game Friday.
Dassel-Cokato, 2-2, took an early lead as Jacob Niemela recovered a Litchfield fumble in the endzone near the end of the first quarter. The extra point by Kyle Aho put the Chargers up 7-0.
Litchfield responded late in the first half with a pair of scores. Bennett Lecher's 1-yard run with 4:02 to go in the second quarter pulled the Dragons within 7-6 after a failed extra point.
Dassel-Cokato looked to be driving for another score before halftime when a bad exchange led to a fumble the Dragons recovered on their own 28-yard line.
Senior quarterback Ben Alsleben, who finished 15-for-27 passing for 163 yards, hit on one of the biggest plays of the game for the Dragons, connecting on a 37-yard pass to Logan King. Later, on fourth down, Alsleben hit Lecher, who had eight catches for 66 yards, for 18 yards down to the 5-yard line with 20.7 seconds.
Alsleben scrambled to just outside the end zone as the clock ticked under 10 seconds. Litchfield quickly lined up, and many expected Alsleben to spike the ball to stop the clock and set up one final play. Instead, Alsleben sneaked into the end zone for a 12-7 Litchfield lead.
Jackman's field goal pushed the Dragons' lead to 15-7, an important eight-point spread, as Dassel-Cokato came back to score on a 1-yard run by Eli Gillman with about six minutes to play. Facing a two-point deficit, the Chargers went for the two-point conversion, and Gillman's run came up just short.
Taking over the ball with 5:56 to play, the Dragons proceeded to run out the clock. Not that it was easy. They converted three consecutive fourth-down plays to keep the drive alive and the clock running, including one inside their own 30-yard line.