Alyssa Olson scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to propel Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato over Luverne 4-3 Friday.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with each team scoring one goal in each of three regulation periods.
LDC took the lead seven minutes into the first period on an unassisted goal by Emily Johnson. Luverne responded with a goal about five minutes later from Kamryn Van Batavia on a power play.
Van Batavia put the Cardinals ahead 2-1 with an unassisted goal just 32 seconds into the second period, but LDC got a power play goal from Sophia Hillmann at 14:50 of the period to tie it up.
Olson gave the Dragons another lead with the team's second power play goal at 3:53 of the third period. But Luverne tied it again less than a minute later.
Olson's game-winner came off an assist from Lydia Niemela just 1:29 into the overtime period.
Avery Stilwell faced 32 shots and made 29 saves, while Lurverne's Cheyenne Schutz had 20 saves on 24 shots.