The on-again, off-again season is, officially, back on again for the Litchfield volleyball team.
The pandemic-altered season will be different, not as good in some ways as a normal season. But the way Dragons coach Darin Swenson looks at it, at least there will be a season.
“It’s exciting to be back on the court,” Swenson said last week. “You know, when they initially pushed it (the season) back, there was a lot of concern of — even though pushing it back was with the idea that we would have a season, there was still always that uncertainty of whether it would happen.
“So I think the fact that the reversal … is a little bit more of a relief, knowing that we are going to get to play. The seniors are going to get their senior season, even though it’s, you know, it’s going to be a little different,” Swenson added. “And I think that’s something that they’re excited for. And we’re excited for them.”
Litchfield is scheduled to open the season with a home match against New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Thursday — though even home court advantage will have a significantly different meaning this year.
When the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors reversed itself and decided nearly three weeks ago to have a fall season for both volleyball and football, it reduced the length of each season and established other restrictions. Among those was the decision to ban spectators from indoor competitions like volleyball.
So the bleachers at Litchfield High School will be empty when the Dragons take the court Thursday.
“We’re going to do some things to make it, you know, just different, but fun, in order to take a page from the (Minnesota) Twins,” Swenson said. “And we’re in the process of doing a bunch of paper cutouts of parents and fans … that we can line the bleachers with.”
This is a season Swenson said he’s been looking forward to because of the large group of experienced players returning.
“This senior group, we have eight seniors and a number of them have been playing since they were freshmen,” he said. “So that’s another thing, a reason we were really hoping that they got the opportunity to finish it out. It’s kind of one of those years that they’ve been building for, and they kind of see it coming down the road as an opportunity. We’re hoping they can capitalize on that opportunity.”
The senior group includes outside hitters Sydney McCann, Lilly Osterberg, Rachel Foley, Cassy Justison, middle hitter Alexis Hansen, Cassy Justison; libero Kamri Driver; and setters Kylie Ehlers and Kristin Foley.
The Dragons senior class includes middle hitter Kaity Kusler, defensive specialist Addi Marquardt and outside hitter/defensive specialist Jojo Schultz. Two sophomores, middle hitter Isabelle Pennertz and setter/defensive specialist Olivia Holmgren round out the roster.
Jocilyn Olson, a junior, is also on the squad, but a knee injury will keep her on the sidelines this season, Swenson said.
Swenson said he’s happy to be starting the season against New London-Spicer. The Dragons lost to NL-S twice last season, once in the regular season and again in the section tournament. They will provide a good gauge of just where the Dragons are early in the season.
In a twist created by the shortened, 14-match schedule, the Wright County Conference decided to have its teams plan a double-round-robin schedule. So the Dragons will see NL-S again – in the final regular season contest.
“They only have a few losses last year overall, and they return everybody except their centers,” Swenson said of New London-Spicer. “So it will be kind of nice, they’re who we start with and they’re who we will finish with.”
The strength of the Wright County Conference will keep the schedule interesting, and Swenson hopes the Dragons can make a run at a conference title.
“The schedule is nice, because it has something we’re playing for. You know, we’re not just playing for the record, we’re playing for a a conference title,” Swenson said. “These girls are capable of getting a conference title. And I don’t think — you can check the record books on it — but I don’t think Litchfield’s had a Wright County Conference volleyball championship. I might be the opportunity to do something special.”