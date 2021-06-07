Litchfield captured several sub-section titles last week and sent several competitors to the Section 5A Track and Field Meet, which was scheduled for today at St. John’s University.
Competing on their home track June 2, both boys and girls teams advanced competitors to the Section 5A meet.
At state at the section meet is a berth in the Class A state meet, set for June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Eden Valley-Watkins won the girls team title with 173.5 points, while Litchfield was fifth overall with 100 points. Annandale dominated the boys meet with 203 points, with Litchfield finishing third at 124 points.
Among the high points for the Dragons girls team was a double win for the quartet of sprinters — Raina Kaping, Vail Kaping, Lillia Chvatal and Lily Osterberg — who team up for both the 400- and 800-meter relays.
The group held off Annandale teams in each event. In the 400, Litchfield’s team posted a time of 51.77 seconds, two-tenths of a second faster than Annandale’s relay.
The Kapings, Chavtal and Osterberg followed that up with a larger cushion in the 800 relay, posting a time of 1:50.06, which was more than three seconds faster than Annandale’s runner-up squad.
Chvatal also earned an individual title, winning the 200 with a time of 27.35 seconds and took second in the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 4.25-inches to gain a spot in the section meet in both events.
The Dragons got another subsection title from Jaelyn Baseman, who finished first in the shot put with a toss of 35-feet-5.
On the boys side of the meet, Litchfield earned titles in the 100, 800, shot put and discus.
Junior Gavyn Sundve won the 800 with a time of 2:07.44, more than two seconds faster than runner-up Will Massman of Annandale.
Schutz, also a junior, won the 100 with a time of 11.7 seconds.
Freshman TJ Christensen won the subsection discus title with a toss of 129-10.5. Teammates Landon Wagner (128-6) and Jacob Dietel (126-8) finished second and third in the event.
Meanwhile, Wagner, a senior, won the shot put with a toss of 46-6, just an inch further than Dietel.
Litchfield’s 800 relay team earned a spot in the section meet with a second-place finish and a time of 1:37.31.
