Litchfield senior Taylor Draeger returns a shot during a match earlier this season. Draeger and partner Olivia Olson won their second doubles match Thursday 6-0, 6-0, part of the Dragons' dominating 7-0 win over St. John's Prep in the first round of the Section 6A tournament.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield opened postseason play with a dominating performance Thursday, beating St. John's Prep 7-0 in the first round of the Section 6A girls tennis tournament.

The Dragons didn't just win every match. They almost didn't lose a single game.

Karlee Prahl won her match at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0 over St. John's Prep's Miranda Louis. It was the only match in which St. John's Prep won a game.

Ryanna Steinhaus (No. 1 singles), Kyle Michels (No. 2) and Isla Dille (No. 4) all won their matches 6-0, 6-0, as did all three of the Dragons' doubles teams.

Litchfield, 16-3 overall, received the top seed in the section. It will play No. 3 seed New London-Spicer, which beat fourth-seeded Melrose Thursday, in the section semifinals at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Rogers Tennis Center. The winner of the match advances to the section final later that day.

The Dragons are ranked third in the state in Class A.

