Litchfield claimed its sixth consecutive victory Thursday by sweeping Dassel-Cokato on the Chargers' home court.
The Dragons, 6-1 overall, were playing Dassel-Cokato for the second time in three days and rolled to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 win. They beat D-C in straight sets Tuesday in Litchfield, too, but the matches had a different feel, coach Darin Swenson said.
"It was three (straight sets) on Tuesday, as well, but I did not think we played as well on Tuesday," he said. "I thought our serve receive was probably, you know, down to the bottom it's been this year, our defense was not, like super strong. And we made a lot of errors attacking."
This season's pandemic-altered schedule, which set up weekly home-and-home series with each Wright County West team has actually been helpful in some respects, Swenson said. Each week can be focused on one opponent, with planning for that opponent beginning Friday.
And after a match in which the Dragons didn't play as well as they could on Tuesday, Swenson said, the coaching staff could quickly address issues in the following day's practice before taking the court for the return match the next night.
"So yesterday (the mistakes) were a big emphasis," Swenson said. "And tonight, I thought they did a much better job. That's probably the best we passed all year. (It) was the type of passing where you just, you're confident every ball, we're gonna get a swing on. Our serving, we committed way fewer errors tonight than we did on Tuesday, and then our hitting, our hitting efficiency might be the best we've had all season."
The Dragons started a little slowly in the first set and trailed 19-16 before reeling off a 9-1 run to close out the game.