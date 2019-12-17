After starting the season with a pair of seemingly easy wins, Litchfield hit a rough patch last week as it split a pair of games against non-conference opponents.
The Dragons, 3-1, fell to Eden Valley-Watkins 49-45 after holding a nine-point lead at halftime on Dec. 10, then barely survived a back-and-forth contest with Paynesville, 48-47, on Dec. 12.
Those games were a far cry from the Dragons’ first two games of the season, when they posted double digit wins over Maple Lake and Breck.
Tyson Michels led Litchfield with 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the win over Paynesville. Avery Liestman added 12 points.
Litchfield struggled with its shooting, hitting 16 of 43 shots from the field. The Dragons also made eight of 17 free throws.
The game went down to the wire, with Paynesville missing a shot at the end.
Litchfield was scheduled to play home games against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Tuesday and Rocori Thursday.
Dec. 12 result
Litchfield 48, Paynesville 47
Litchfield 26 22 — 48
Paynesville 24 23 — 47
LITCHFIELD — Ben Alsleben 3, Tyson Michels 21, Avery Liestman 12, Tanner Ziegenhagen 3, Logan Graphenteen 7, Ben Nelson 2. 3-pointers: Michels 4, Alsleben. Rebounds: Michels 6, Graphenteen 6. Assists: Drew Kotzer 2. Steals: Michels 2, Liestman 2. Blocks: Nelson 2.
PAYNESVILLE — Caden Spanier 2, Grady Fuchs 18, Carter Wessel 3, Levi Bast 5, Corbin Froelich 10, Brendan Uhlenkamp 9. 3-pointers: Fuchs 4, Wessel, Bast. Rebounds: Froelich 8. Assists: Froelich 3. Steals: Fuchs 2, Wessel 2.
Dec. 10 result
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45
Litchfield 24 21 — 45
Eden Valley 15 34 — 49
Eden Valley-Watkins — Kobe Beattie 10, Luke Jansen 13, Dylan Utecht 5, Joshua Streit 19, Adam Stommes 2 3-pointers: Beattie 1, Jansen 2, Utecht 1, Rebounds: Beattie 3, Jansen 7, Carson Geislinger 3, Utecht 1, Streit 11, Stommes 2, Jack Evens 1 Assists: Geislinger 1, Utecht 1, Streit 2, Jayce Stenger 1 Steals: Beattie 2, Geislinger 1, Streit 2
LITCHFIELD — Ben Alsleben 3, Bret Wendlandt 2, Tyson Michels 16, Avery Liestman 10, Logan Graphenteen 3, Drew Kotzer 3, Ben Nelson 8 3-pointers: Alslben 1, Liestman 2, Kotzer 1, Graphenteen 1 Rebounds: Michels 7, Nelson 6, Alsleben 1, Wendlandt 1, Liestman 3, Graphenteen 1, Ziegenhagen 1, Dom Dietel 1 Assists: Michels 4, Kotzer 1. Liestman 1, Dietel 1, Graphenteen1, Ziegenhagen 1 Steals: Michels 3, Liestman 1. Blocked shots: Kotzer 1