Litchfield picked up a pair of big wins Tuesday at the Melrose Invitational girls tennis meet.
The Dragons, 8-0 overall, lost just two games in four singles matches as they beat host Melrose 7-0.
Ryanna Steinhaus, Kylie Michels and Karlee Prahl, Litchfield's No. 1, 2 and 3 singles players, respectively, all swept their matches without losing a single game. Meanwhile, Isla Dille claimed a win at fourth singles 6-1, 6-1.
The Dragons' dominance was similar in a 7-0 win over Sauk Centre. They lost just one game in three doubles matches.
Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson won at second doubles, and Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer won at third doubles by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Meanwhile, Litchfield's top doubles team of Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson dropped a single game.
Litchfield travels to Glencoe-Silver Lake for a match Thursday.