Litchfield claimed its fourth win of the season Saturday — surpassing its preseason goal — but it was in a loss earlier in the week that the swimmers really proved their mettle.
The Dragons earned six first-place finished during their 56-44 loss to Hutchinson Thursday at the LHS pool. Even more important than those individual wins was the continued growth of the team, according to head coach Tim Hroma.
“We managed to win a few events, but our main focus coming into this meet was team and individual improvement,” Hroma said. “Our Lady Dragons stepped up tonight and did an amazing job.”
Sophomore Adallia Bruning grabbed the Dragons’ first individual win in the 200-yard freestyle, where she swam a 2:11.4, finishing less than a second ahead of Hutchinson’s Ellie Scheidt (2:12.27).
Bruning came back later in the 500 freestyle to get a second first-place finish. She swam the event in 5:56.24 to touch the wall more than 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up from Hutchinson.
Another sophomore, Ellie Brown, registered the second Litchfield first-place finish. She cruised to a time of 26.4 in the 50 freestyle to finish more than a second ahead of runner-up Aada Heiskanen of Hutchinson.
Adeline Lundin won the 100 butterfly for the Dragons, swimming to a time of 1:05.76.
Senior Holly Lagergren also win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.24, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Lundin, Bruning, Alex Carlson and Lagergren closed out the meet with a win.
The win Saturday at St. Cloud Apollo was never in doubt for Litchfield as it won 10 events, including taking the top two spots in five events. The strong showing bodes well for the Dragons as they have passed the halfway point of their season and have just three dual meets remaining before the conference and section meets.
“Our team is very excited to start training and put a lot of the meets in the rearview mirror,” Hroma said. “We have work to do and have really become a team through the month of September. Let the training begin!”